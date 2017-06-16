Ed Sheeran admits GoT cameo not exciting

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning singer Ed Sheeran says his cameo in the fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ is not exciting.

The singer is making his debut in the highly anticipated upcoming season of the ‘Game of Thrones’. It was announced in April that he had filmed a cameo for the hit HBO series, as a surprise for actress Maisie Williams.

"I haven't seen it yet! I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie (Williams), and it's decent. I like it. Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that's kind of it," etonline.com quoted Sheeran as saying.

Sheeran also admitted that he feels his cameo "has been built up too much".

"People will just be like, 'Oh... oh, all right'. It's not an integral part of it, at all. I'm just like, in it," he said.

The seventh season of the fantasy series will begin on 16 July in the US. It will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD two days later.

