RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Jun 2017 11:35 |  By RnMTeam

Why is Liam Payne 'really, really sad'

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne is forced to miss his first Father's Day because of work commitments here, and he is feeling really sad about it.

The former ‘One Direction’ star, 23, won't be present with son Bear and partner Cheryl on Sunday due to promo work for his debut solo single, "Strip that down", reports mirror.co.uk.

"Oh I'm actually away for Father's Day, I'm working which is really, really sad but it's my first one obviously so it's amazing," he said to MSN.

"I feel so blessed and there's definitely going to be a lot of FaceTime that day I reckon."

The singer and Cheryl welcomed their first child, Bear Grey Payne, on 22 March.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Liam Payne One Direction Bear Grey Payne
Related news
News | 13 Jun 2017

I've no time for Tinder: Niall Horan

MUMBAI: Former One Direction star Niall Horan says he has been so busy recording his debut solo album that he has little time for a love life. The singer also said that he barely has time for Tinder.

read more
News | 12 Jun 2017

I could be a dad soon, says Olly Murs

MUMBAI: Singer Olly Murs, who has remained single after splitting from long-term girlfriend Francesca Thomas in 2015-end, says he is working hard to find a new partner and would love to have kids soon.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

Harry Styles defends young fans

MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles says his young fanbase does not get enough credit for its musical taste.

read more
News | 05 Jun 2017

Styles was approached to endorse women's urination device

MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles says he was offered a lot of money to be the face of SheWee, a women's urination funnel often used at festivals or camping. When asked what was the most random endorsement offer he had ever had, the 23-year-old told dailystar.co.uk: "SheWee."

read more
News | 05 Jun 2017

Payne, Cheryl thinking about having more kids

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne says he and girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy, who became parents in March, have spoken about having more children. The former One Direction star reveals he feels like a "changed man" since launching his solo career and becoming a father for the first time.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Streaming revenues boost optimism at 51st Midem

MUMBAI: The international music community, representing 4,400 delegates from over 80 countrieread more

News
IMI appoints entertainment industry vet Blaise Fernandes as president & CEO

MUMBAI: On 31 March 2017 Vijay Lazarus, an icon of the Indian music industry who strode it like aread more

News
Radio City stirs up digital space with the largest 360-degree presence

MUMBAI: Radio City, India's first private FM broadcaster today announced a strategic expansiread more

News
Sony Music acquires the music rights of Ajith's 'Vivegam'

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music has acquired the music rights of ‘Vivegam’ an upcoming Tamiread more

News
Insomniac and Red Bull Media announced exclusive live stream partnership

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, Insomniac has partnered with Red Bull TV to broadcast live from read more

top# 5 articles

1
Security lockdown for Ariana Grande gigs in Italy

MUMBAI: Tight security will be in place at Ariana Grande's concerts in Rome and Turin this week after a nail bomb killed 22 people and injured 119 at...read more

2
Pritam one of greatest strengths behind my movies: Anurag Basu

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Basu, who has worked with Pritam Chakraborty on four of his movies, says the composer-singer, who turned a year older on...read more

3
SonyLIV opens its gates to independent musicians

MUMBAI: Are you an independent musician? Well, SonyLIV is here to offer you an outlet to build your audience base. The digital army of Sony Pictures...read more

4
A Guidebook to Kolkata's happening PLAY Fest

MUMBAI: The clock is ticking on the peace talks and we are almost ready to beat the heat in the City of Joy, Kolkata as the unique fashion, art and...read more

5
Neha Bhasin's Canadian fan features in her new single

MUMBAI: Her graceful dance to the tunes of Neha Bhasin's ‘Nai jaana’ at her pre-wedding function has landed Canada-based Naina Batra a chance to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group