Why is Liam Payne 'really, really sad'

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne is forced to miss his first Father's Day because of work commitments here, and he is feeling really sad about it.

The former ‘One Direction’ star, 23, won't be present with son Bear and partner Cheryl on Sunday due to promo work for his debut solo single, "Strip that down", reports mirror.co.uk.

"Oh I'm actually away for Father's Day, I'm working which is really, really sad but it's my first one obviously so it's amazing," he said to MSN.

"I feel so blessed and there's definitely going to be a lot of FaceTime that day I reckon."

The singer and Cheryl welcomed their first child, Bear Grey Payne, on 22 March.

(Source: IANS)