RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Jun 2017 19:50 |  By RnMTeam

When Diljit Dosanjh thanked Kapil Sharma for his past

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to make people laugh with his witty jokes, but not many know the good deeds he has done and continues to do so. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa graced the set of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show where Diljit revealed a memory with Kapil Sharma not many know about.

Diljit Dosanjh mentioned that when he won the Filmfare Award he was stunned and happy to see Kapil standing backstage just to congratulate him. Diljit who was fairly new in Bollywood thought Kapil Sharma was very kind to have taken time out to acknowledge his win.

A source from the set informed, “Diljit was tab bit emotional while narrating the moment and was happy that Kapil Sharma was there as a friend and as a brother to greet him for his success. They both have struggled to get where they are today and it was truly a proud moment.”

Tags
Diljit Dosanjh Sonam Bajwa Kapil Sharma
Related news
News | 09 Jun 2017

I like reading people rather than books: Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who loves to interact with his fans on social media, says he is an observant person by nature and prefers to 'read people' than books in his leisure time.

read more
News | 29 May 2017

Diljit Dosanjh's UK tour 'confirmed'

MUMBAI: Actor, singer and television presenter, Diljit Dosanjh has been to many places for hit tour and his most recent one was ‘Dream Tour’. Fans from all over flew to attend his concerts and see him perform, but this left them wanting for more.

read more
News | 08 May 2017

Diljit Dosanjh to perform at IIFA Rocks

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will take the stage at the IIFA Rocks event, which will be a prelude to the star-studded award ceremony of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) festival to be held in New York in July. He is excited about his gig.

read more
News | 02 May 2017

Sikh characters misrepresented in Bollywood films, says Gippy Grewal

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Gippy Grewal, who features in latest Punjabi release 'Manje Bistre' and will soon be seen in upcoming Bollywood film 'Lucknow Central', says characters of Sikh community are mostly projected as silly and comical, which is a misrepresentation.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2017

Alka Yagnik, Amit Trivedi disagree with Armaan Malik's comment on singing stars

MUMBAI: It started with a Twitter face-off between actress Sonakshi Sinha and singer Armaan Malik with the latter vehemently opposing the idea of actors singing for themselves on screen. But now the issue has acquired far-reaching ramifications.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM launches streaming app

MUMBAI: With TV networks going the streaming way, and apps like Saavn, Hungama, Gaana too taking read more

Press Releases
Streaming revenues boost optimism at 51st Midem

MUMBAI: The international music community, representing 4,400 delegates from over 80 countrieread more

News
IMI appoints entertainment industry vet Blaise Fernandes as president & CEO

MUMBAI: On 31 March 2017 Vijay Lazarus, an icon of the Indian music industry who strode it like aread more

News
Radio City stirs up digital space with the largest 360-degree presence

MUMBAI: Radio City, India's first private FM broadcaster today announced a strategic expansiread more

News
Sony Music acquires the music rights of Ajith's 'Vivegam'

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music has acquired the music rights of ‘Vivegam’ an upcoming Tamiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar and Mohd Irfan create magic in the first episode of T-Series 'Mixtape'

MUMBAI: The first episode of T-Series ‘Mixtape’ Season 1 today witnessed a mesmerizing performance by Neha Kakkar and Mohammed Irfan. With amazing...read more

2
Adele visits London apartment building after deadly fire

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning singer Adele showed her support to everyone affected by the deadly fire at London's Grenfell Tower. After the fire...read more

3
All awards shows are fake: Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry, a winner of the American Music Awards and People's Choice Awards and more, says all the awards that she has won are fake...read more

4
Manipuri folk singer collaborates with Portuguese group for a cause

MUMBAI: Manipuri folk singer Mangka has joined hands with Portuguese group ‘Cla’ for a song, proceeds from which are being donated to a foundation...read more

5
Lil Yachty's releases sensational song 'Bring it Back'

MUMBAI: Lil Yachty’s new track from the album ‘Teenage Emotions’ all set to hit the charts. Lil Yachty, the Grammy award nominated rapper and singer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group