News |  15 Jun 2017 18:54 |  By RnMTeam

Teigen would definitely adopt or foster kids

MUMBAI: Model Chrissy Teigen, who has been open about the fact that conceiving a child was a struggle for her, is open for adoption or fostering children.

She and husband John Legend became parents to Luna in April 2016. But it wasn't a smooth experience for her. Now that those battles are behind her, the model is considering other options for children she may have in the future, reports eonline.com.

"I would definitely adopt or have foster children," she told Marie Claire magazine.

"Maybe I should be scared (of having postpartum depression again), but I don't know. It couldn't be any worse than it was ... could it?"

(Source: IANS)

Chrissy Teigen John Legend
