RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Jun 2017 18:54 |  By RnMTeam

Shake a leg to Mika Singh's party hits on Radio City's 'Gig City Season 2'

MUMBAI: Star performer, singer, and composer, Mika Singh is geared up to take over India’s first live radio concert ‘Gig City Season 2’ on Friday, 16 June, 6 pm onwards and repeat on Saturday,17 June,9 am onwards. The highly anticipated live performance will make the listeners groove to his electrifying voice and dance to his Bollywood party hits. Hosted by RJ Salil, one of the most popular RJ’s on the radio, Friday’s concert will also spill the beans on Mika’s life and experiences.

“The idea of ‘Gig City Season 2’ is path-breaking and unique and I am excited to be a part of this musical extravaganza. I have performed live many times, but making 5.25 crore listeners groove to my songs on a platform like this is a different experience altogether. I am all set to offer an array of party mixes on-air for my listeners this season and hope this concert is memorable for all of us,” said Singer Mika.

Tags
Mika Singh RJ Salil Gig City Season 2
Related news
News | 12 Jun 2017

All music scenes should be given importance: Mika

MUMBAI : Bollywood singer Mika Singh, known for his Punjabi tracks, has lent his voice to a promotional track of the film’All Eyez On Me , a biopic of late American rapper Tupac Shakur. He says all kinds of music must be given visibility.

read more
News | 10 Jun 2017

Karan Singh Grover's debut musical act was explosive

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover, one of the hottest TV personalities and now, a Bollywood face entered the music space with none other than Mika Singh. Karan marked his stage debut last night with Mika at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2017

Mika Singh releases first international rap song

MUMBAI: Mika Singh, who is well known for his versatility towards music, stepped into international music industry already. Today 9 June he released his brand new song ‘2 Shots’ on Zee Music. The song ‘2 Shots’ is a tribute to one of the most iconic Hollywood hip hop artist Tupac Shakur.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2017

Shankar Mahadevan on Radio City's 'Gig City Season 2'

MUMBAI: Shankar Mahadevan is all set to take over the Radio City for ‘Gig City Season 2’ on 9 June, 6 pm onwards. Shankar Mahadevan will render folk songs that represent india with ‘My Country My Music’, handpicked by him especially for radio city listeners.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2017

Mika Singh collaborates with Wajid Khan for song

MUMBAI: Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh has collaborated with musician Wajid Khan and has thanked him for the beautiful song. Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself with the music composer and singer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM launches streaming app

MUMBAI: With TV networks going the streaming way, and apps like Saavn, Hungama, Gaana too taking read more

Press Releases
Streaming revenues boost optimism at 51st Midem

MUMBAI: The international music community, representing 4,400 delegates from over 80 countrieread more

News
IMI appoints entertainment industry vet Blaise Fernandes as president & CEO

MUMBAI: On 31 March 2017 Vijay Lazarus, an icon of the Indian music industry who strode it like aread more

News
Radio City stirs up digital space with the largest 360-degree presence

MUMBAI: Radio City, India's first private FM broadcaster today announced a strategic expansiread more

News
Sony Music acquires the music rights of Ajith's 'Vivegam'

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music has acquired the music rights of ‘Vivegam’ an upcoming Tamiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar and Mohd Irfan create magic in the first episode of T-Series 'Mixtape'

MUMBAI: The first episode of T-Series ‘Mixtape’ Season 1 today witnessed a mesmerizing performance by Neha Kakkar and Mohammed Irfan. With amazing...read more

2
Renowned singer Hariharan becomes world peace ambassador

MUMBAI: Hariharan, the highly renowned Indian playback and ghazal singer with a mesmerizing voice has joined hands with Peace Chocs . He has come on-...read more

3
Rita Ora helps sort donations for London fire victims

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora helped sort donations for the victims of Grenfell Tower fire. She played in the West London tower block as a child. She...read more

4
Did you know Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber is the frontman of a Rock n Roll band?

MUMBAI: To the unknown, Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber is the frontman of Rock n Roll band The Disparrows. Did you know that? The Los Angeles-...read more

5
'Jagga Jasoos' is full on musical says, Anurag Basu

MUMBAI: The director of ‘Jagga Jasoos’ Anurag Basu revealed that the movie will be a musical treat for its audience. Throwing more light on the film...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group