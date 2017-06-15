Shake a leg to Mika Singh's party hits on Radio City's 'Gig City Season 2'

MUMBAI: Star performer, singer, and composer, Mika Singh is geared up to take over India’s first live radio concert ‘Gig City Season 2’ on Friday, 16 June, 6 pm onwards and repeat on Saturday,17 June,9 am onwards. The highly anticipated live performance will make the listeners groove to his electrifying voice and dance to his Bollywood party hits. Hosted by RJ Salil, one of the most popular RJ’s on the radio, Friday’s concert will also spill the beans on Mika’s life and experiences.

“The idea of ‘Gig City Season 2’ is path-breaking and unique and I am excited to be a part of this musical extravaganza. I have performed live many times, but making 5.25 crore listeners groove to my songs on a platform like this is a different experience altogether. I am all set to offer an array of party mixes on-air for my listeners this season and hope this concert is memorable for all of us,” said Singer Mika.