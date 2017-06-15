RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Jun 2017 11:50 |  By RnMTeam

Security lockdown for Ariana Grande gigs in Italy

MUMBAI: Tight security will be in place at Ariana Grande's concerts in Rome and Turin this week after a nail bomb killed 22 people and injured 119 at the end of the US singer's packed gig in Manchester last month.

Backpacks, bags, cans, bottles, umbrellas and all "offensive objects" will be banned from Grande's sell-out concerts at Rome's Palalottomatica on Thursday and Turin's PalaAlpitour on Saturday, Italy's Interior Ministry announced.

All fans attending Grande's concerts at the two arenas - Italy's biggest - will be required to pass through metal detectors, according to the ministry.

Palalottomatica has 10,500 seats and the PalaAlpitour 12,300.

The security measures will apply to 1,700 major sporting, musical and cultural events taking place in Italy this summer and were announced by the ministry after the Manchester Arena blast on May 22.

Grande briefly suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour after the bombing, whose victims included children and their parents, tweeting that she was "broken, from the bottom of my heart".

The bombing, carried out by Libyan-descended Briton Salman Ramadan Abedi, was claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group in revenge for attacks on "Muslim lands".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ariana Grande Palalottomatica PalaAlpitour
Related news
News | 15 Jun 2017

Dion, Radiohead Manchester concerts rearranged

MUMBAI: Concerts by singer Celine Dion and band ‘Radiohead’ at Manchester Arena have been moved or postponed after last month's terror attack.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2017

Ariana Grande to receive honorary citizenship of Manchester

MUMBAI: Pop singer Ariana Grande is in line to get the honorary citizenship of Manchester after her benefit concert.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2017

'Over the rainbow' released as single to benefit Manchester victims

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has released ‘Over the rainbow’ as a single to benefit victims of the Manchester attack. The track is now available on multiple streaming services with all proceeds going to charity, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

Piers Morgan apologises to Ariana Grande

MUMBAI :TV personality Piers Morgan has issued a public apology to singer Ariana Grande after watching her comfort a crying schoolgirl at her One Love Manchester benefit concert.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

Grande visits Manchester terror attack victims in hospital

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande paid a surprise visit to a hospital to meet some of the young fans, who were injured in last week's Manchester terror attack.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Streaming revenues boost optimism at 51st Midem

MUMBAI: The international music community, representing 4,400 delegates from over 80 countrieread more

News
IMI appoints entertainment industry vet Blaise Fernandes as president & CEO

MUMBAI: On 31 March 2017 Vijay Lazarus, an icon of the Indian music industry who strode it like aread more

News
Radio City stirs up digital space with the largest 360-degree presence

MUMBAI: Radio City, India's first private FM broadcaster today announced a strategic expansiread more

News
Sony Music acquires the music rights of Ajith's 'Vivegam'

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music has acquired the music rights of ‘Vivegam’ an upcoming Tamiread more

News
Insomniac and Red Bull Media announced exclusive live stream partnership

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, Insomniac has partnered with Red Bull TV to broadcast live from read more

top# 5 articles

1
Pritam one of greatest strengths behind my movies: Anurag Basu

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Basu, who has worked with Pritam Chakraborty on four of his movies, says the composer-singer, who turned a year older on...read more

2
Security lockdown for Ariana Grande gigs in Italy

MUMBAI: Tight security will be in place at Ariana Grande's concerts in Rome and Turin this week after a nail bomb killed 22 people and injured 119 at...read more

3
SonyLIV opens its gates to independent musicians

MUMBAI: Are you an independent musician? Well, SonyLIV is here to offer you an outlet to build your audience base. The digital army of Sony Pictures...read more

4
A Guidebook to Kolkata's happening PLAY Fest

MUMBAI: The clock is ticking on the peace talks and we are almost ready to beat the heat in the City of Joy, Kolkata as the unique fashion, art and...read more

5
Neha Bhasin's Canadian fan features in her new single

MUMBAI: Her graceful dance to the tunes of Neha Bhasin's ‘Nai jaana’ at her pre-wedding function has landed Canada-based Naina Batra a chance to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group