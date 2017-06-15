RadioandMusic
News |  15 Jun 2017 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

Rita Ora helps sort donations for London fire victims

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora helped sort donations for the victims of Grenfell Tower fire. She played in the West London tower block as a child.

She visited Grenfell Tower following the blaze that left 12 residents dead. The incident took place on Wednesday.

More than 70 people are in hospital, with 18 in critical care, and the toll is expected to rise.

The London-raised singer was pictured lending her support at the scene in West London, arranging bin bags of clothing, food and other essentials that have been donated to help those affected by the fire, reports mirror.co.uk.

Ora shared a video to Snapchat showing her sorting through black bin bags of donated essentials, which had been left on a West London street.

She was also seen sharing a greeting with some locals.

The 26-year-old had played in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower as a child and spoke on social media on Wednesday about her devastation watching the fire.

"This is my neighbourhood, I can't believe this is happening," she said.

"My prayers are with everybody involved, my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block -- I want to do all I can do to help."

She added on Twitter: "Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London."

The star was born in Kosovo but moved to London with her family at just one year old. After a brief stay in Earl's Court, the family moved to Kensal Rise, which is close to Grenfell Tower.

(Source: IANS)

Rita Ora Grenfell Tower fire
