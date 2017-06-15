RadioandMusic
News |  15 Jun 2017

Renowned singer Hariharan becomes world peace ambassador

MUMBAI: Hariharan, the highly renowned Indian playback and ghazal singer with a mesmerizing voice has joined hands with Peace Chocs . He has come on-board to contribute to spreading peace through Peace Chocs and has been recognized as a World Peace Ambassador. PeaceChocs has been launched in collaboration with The World Peacekeepers Movement (TWPM) with a noble mission to spread peace in India. These chocolates are a beautiful means to develop peace between individuals.

Chairman of The Peace Mission Pvt. Ltd. and Founder of The World Peacekeepers Movement (TWPM) Sir Dr. Huz (Huzaifa Khorakiwala) says, “It is believed that music brings peace of mind and that’s what our aim is – to promote the message of peace. With such an accomplished singer Hariharan, we are sure that the message would reach wider audience.”

There are more than 50 celebrities who have come on board to contribute to spreading peace through Peace Chocs and are recognized as World Peace Ambassadors, some of them include Amrita Rao, Mickey Mehta, Bhaichung Bhutia and Hiten Tejwani.

Peace Chocs convey different emotions like Thank You, Sorry, Well Done, Get Well Soon, Best Wishes, Love and Keep Smiling. Gifting has never been solicitous and attached to a cause of wellbeing. Peace Chocs is a one of a kind gifting option which adds value of high relevance to a world that merely focuses on virtual relationships through innovations like social media. Peace Chocs intends to bring back personal touch to relationships.

