News |  15 Jun 2017

Pritam one of greatest strengths behind my movies: Anurag Basu

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Basu, who has worked with Pritam Chakraborty on four of his movies, says the composer-singer, who turned a year older on Wednesday , understands his sensibilities and adds value to his projects.

"Pritam is one of the greatest strengths behind my movies. He is family and I wish him bigger success on his birthday," Basu said in a statement.

"Our association started from television days since 1998. 'Jagga Jasoos' is in fact, our fourth movie together and to be honest, 'Jagga Jasoos' is more of Pritam's movie than mine. Pritam understands my sensibilities as a filmmaker and we continue to fight, laugh, sulk, eat together and continue to make music," he added.

Pritam has turned 46.

He has previously worked with Basu for 'Life in a Metro', 'Gangster' and 'Barfi!', all of which have given Bollywood some memorable songs.

(Source: IANS)

