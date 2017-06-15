'Jagga Jasoos' is full on musical says, Anurag Basu

MUMBAI: The director of ‘Jagga Jasoos’ Anurag Basu revealed that the movie will be a musical treat for its audience. Throwing more light on the film and explaining his experience with the movie, Anurag Basu said, "I wouldn't say it's a Broadway-styled musical. It is far more Indian in tone and treatment. It wasn't difficult for me to do the musical format on the screen. I've done the format in theatre. So it was only a matter of translocating the format."

The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Adah Sharma in lead roles, and tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. The film's trailer and the newly released songs ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’ and ‘Galti Se Mistake’ have intrigued the audiences and people are eager to witness the world of Jagga.

The musical film is helmed by the celebrated musician Pritam, completing the music director, Anurag expressed, "My long-term musical collaborator Pritam, is the real power behind 'Jagga Jasoos'. He has given me all the songs and music that I wanted. Without Pritamda 'Jagga Jasoos' wouldn't have been possible."

The film is set to release on 14 July 2017.