RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Jun 2017 11:31 |  By RnMTeam

Dion, Radiohead Manchester concerts rearranged

MUMBAI: Concerts by singer Celine Dion and band ‘Radiohead’ at Manchester Arena have been moved or postponed after last month's terror attack.

‘Radiohead’ were due to play two dates at the venue on 4 and 5 July, but will now play a single night at Old Trafford cricket ground on 4 July instead, reports bbc.com.

Extra tickets for the Old Trafford show will go on sale on Saturday. A statement from the promoter said: "The group apologise to fans for any inconvenience."

Dion's shows on 25 June and 1 August have been postponed.

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Key 103 Live and PAW Patrol Live! in June, July and August have all been cancelled. No reopening date has been announced.

The next events in the diary are Linkin Park on 7 July and Blink-182 on 14 July. The arena's spokesperson has not commented on the status of those shows.

Twenty two people died in the bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the arena on 22 May.

In a statement, the arena said the latest shows had been put off "following last month's tragic incident and the subsequent temporary closure of the main area outside the venue".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Celine Dion Radiohead Ariana Grande
Related news
News | 15 Jun 2017

Security lockdown for Ariana Grande gigs in Italy

MUMBAI: Tight security will be in place at Ariana Grande's concerts in Rome and Turin this week after a nail bomb killed 22 people and injured 119 at the end of the US singer's packed gig in Manchester last month.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2017

Ariana Grande to receive honorary citizenship of Manchester

MUMBAI: Pop singer Ariana Grande is in line to get the honorary citizenship of Manchester after her benefit concert.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2017

'Over the rainbow' released as single to benefit Manchester victims

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has released ‘Over the rainbow’ as a single to benefit victims of the Manchester attack. The track is now available on multiple streaming services with all proceeds going to charity, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

Piers Morgan apologises to Ariana Grande

MUMBAI :TV personality Piers Morgan has issued a public apology to singer Ariana Grande after watching her comfort a crying schoolgirl at her One Love Manchester benefit concert.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

Grande visits Manchester terror attack victims in hospital

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande paid a surprise visit to a hospital to meet some of the young fans, who were injured in last week's Manchester terror attack.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Streaming revenues boost optimism at 51st Midem

MUMBAI: The international music community, representing 4,400 delegates from over 80 countrieread more

News
IMI appoints entertainment industry vet Blaise Fernandes as president & CEO

MUMBAI: On 31 March 2017 Vijay Lazarus, an icon of the Indian music industry who strode it like aread more

News
Radio City stirs up digital space with the largest 360-degree presence

MUMBAI: Radio City, India's first private FM broadcaster today announced a strategic expansiread more

News
Sony Music acquires the music rights of Ajith's 'Vivegam'

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music has acquired the music rights of ‘Vivegam’ an upcoming Tamiread more

News
Insomniac and Red Bull Media announced exclusive live stream partnership

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, Insomniac has partnered with Red Bull TV to broadcast live from read more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Bhasin's Canadian fan features in her new single

MUMBAI: Her graceful dance to the tunes of Neha Bhasin's ‘Nai jaana’ at her pre-wedding function has landed Canada-based Naina Batra a chance to...read more

2
Security lockdown for Ariana Grande gigs in Italy

MUMBAI: Tight security will be in place at Ariana Grande's concerts in Rome and Turin this week after a nail bomb killed 22 people and injured 119 at...read more

3
Pritam one of greatest strengths behind my movies: Anurag Basu

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Basu, who has worked with Pritam Chakraborty on four of his movies, says the composer-singer, who turned a year older on...read more

4
'No software can replace chemistry between musicians'; Karsh Kale

MUMBAI: British-born, New York raised-and-based music producer Karsh Kale says there is no software that can come close to replacing the chemistry...read more

5
SonyLIV opens its gates to independent musicians

MUMBAI: Are you an independent musician? Well, SonyLIV is here to offer you an outlet to build your audience base. The digital army of Sony Pictures...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group