SonyLIV opens its gates to independent musicians

MUMBAI: Are you an independent musician? Well, SonyLIV is here to offer you an outlet to build your audience base.

The digital army of Sony Pictures Network India, SonyLIV has opened its gates to independent artists as they explore music in the digital space. The brand that recently launched the ‘Aadat Che Tu’ music video to accompany its Gujarati rom-com web series, ‘Kacho Papad, Pako Papad’ is looking at connecting with the audience musically.

“Music is something that the Indians love to consume, even when you are making a web series. ‘Aadat Che Tu’ is a song that captures the essence of the show - ‘Kacho Papad, Pako Papad’. Creating songs around web series is an attempt to complete the experience. We cannot imagine a movie without songs and its music that has worked for our shows,” says Sony Pictures Networks India EVP & head - digital business Uday Sodhi.

So far, SonyLIV has managed to create two songs, one for ‘LoveBytes’ and the recently launched ‘Aadat Che Tu’, but they won’t be limiting their shows to the one-song-each formula. “The songs depend on the demands of the story. If the situation demands more songs, we will put in more,” explains Sodhi.

The songs on SonyLIV will also be given an injection of 360-degree marketing. “We are putting in a fair amount of money in marketing these songs. We are not holding back,” says Sodhi.

However, the network is not looking at roping in renowned music personalities to lend their voice to these. “We are working on getting voices and music composers that work best for us and our characters. We are looking at bringing independent artist. This is a big opportunity for independent musicians. They can simply approach our digital team with their music,” avers Sodhi.

So, will we also get to hear some yesteryear tracks on SonyLIV? “The audience on digital is far younger. The old songs don’t register with them. Our consumers want fresh sound and not just remix,” ended Sodhi.