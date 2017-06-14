Prajakta Koli who's MostlySane gets candid about Shameless

MUMBAI: Too fat. Too thin. Too dark. Too short. Too Tall. Too many pimples. Despite India modernizing, girls and women in India have labels attached to them. And tackling this tendency to body shame the Indian girl is YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli through her new music video and single ‘Shameless.’

On World Health Day Koli who is known by the moniker MostlySane appealed to her viewers that she would like them to share with her their experiences around body shaming. Lo and behold she was flooded with emails and comments, “the number grew to thousands,” she says.

And that’s where the idea of doing a song germinated.

“There were emails in thousands every single day. I tried replying to as many as I could, but many remained unanswered,” says Koli who then decided to put what other young girls shared with her into a song.

Since, this was the first one that she was working on she had to get it right and hence the process did take some time.

“I did not want to get into a baba mode and preach anybody. I usually make weird faces in my YouTube videos and that makes people laugh. I wanted to do something similar and then I thought of making a rap song. I took so many weeks writing the song, but I couldn’t get it right.

“One day I was sitting at Starbucks when everything fell in place. I managed to complete the song -- Shameless -- in 20 minutes. I sent it to Raftaar soon after to get his consent on the same,” she states. Rapper Raftaar has been a constant support to Mostly Sane.

The music video also got support from well-known celebrities, Raghav Juyal, Sahil Khattar , Mithila Palkar , RJ Malishka, Gaurav Gera and Sonal Sagaraya. The latest celebrity to support this video is Terence Lewis. “I did not really have to run behind them to get them on the video. They all agreed after just one phone call. It was the content that got them onboard,” said Koli.

Check out the song below –

MostlySane is a successful YouTuber , but she does not take the credit for 155,000 subscribers on her channel. “It’s the team of One Digital Entertainment that has set the path for me. Back then I had no clue about the YouTube number game. I just knew that I could do comedy, the rest was left to them,” she emphasises.

One Digital Entertainment definitely looks after every aspect of Koli’s YouTube channel MostlySane but the content completely belongs to her. “I am very possessive about my content. This is why I also wanted to write ‘Shameless’ all by myself,” confesses the comedian- rapper.

Koli - who sounds very believable, fun and kind of inspires other girls to not care a f*(k about what anyone has to say about their bodies and to be comfortable in their skins - does not want to take any credit for the sound or her singing in the Shameless video.

In fact, she openly confesses that a lot of lines have been exaggerated on auto-tune. “I am not a trained singer. So, a lot of lines had to be auto-tuned also because of the way we wanted them to sound. But, I am planning on getting vocal training. I am also learning the ukulele,” ends Koli.

Indeed. Radioandmusic.com would recommend that she tries learning the Crwth. (Yes run to your dictionary or google if you don’t know what that is :)