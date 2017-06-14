RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jun 2017 19:55 |  By RnMTeam

'No software can replace chemistry between musicians'; Karsh Kale

MUMBAI: British-born, New York raised-and-based music producer Karsh Kale says there is no software that can come close to replacing the chemistry between musicians when they come together to create music.

"The years have proven one thing to me -- that there is no software, controllers, loopers, or other gear on this planet that can come close to replacing the chemistry that happens when musicians come together to make music," Kale, who has roots in India, said in a statement.

"The ideas always remain human. I think young artistes need to be less concerned with what gear they are using and more about gaining more human experience," he added.

Kale features in a new episode of Red Bull Music Academy's ‘Studio Science’ which looks inside the laboratories of some of the creative minds, offering tips and tricks for aspiring musicians.

The series has featured musicians like Disclosure, Four Tet and Suzanne Ciani.

Now, ‘Studio Science’ turns its attention to the tabla star and celebrated multi-instrumentalist Kale, in the episode shot in India.

The episode premieres on Red Bull Music Academy's YouTube channel on Wednesday, and features him alongside the Karsh Kale Collective.

"I love the idea of bringing people into the intimate details of our unique studio approaches and set-ups. Each artiste figures their own way to navigate the infinite possibilities of the studio and Red Bull Music Academy's 'Studio Science' is a great platform to open that door for aspiring artistes and producers," said Kale.

The collective includes guitarist Warren Mendonsa, flute player Ajay Prasanna, Jai Row Kavi on drums, Karan Deshmukh on percussions, Apeksha Dandekar on vocals, Nathan Thomas on bass and Delhi-based live act Shadow and Light (Anindo and Pavithra).

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Karsh Kale Disclosure Four Tet Suzanne Ciani
Related news
(Image: Mood Indigo 2016)
News | 24 May 2017

The Karsh Kale chronicles

MUMBAI: Multifaceted musician-producer, Karsh Kale is in India now for gigs in Bengaluru and Mumbai. He recently played ‘the shortest set’ of his life at a private gig in Bengaluru on 20 May, where the organisers had to stop the performance because of heavy rain.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2017

Ankur Tewari launches 'Side B' of double album 'Side A/ Side B'

MUMBAI: After the release of 'Side A' in November 2016, Ankur & The Ghalat Family releases 'Side B' of the double album.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2016

Karsh Kale Collective joins forces with Red Bull Music Academy

MUMBAI: The Karsh Kale soundsystem doesn't need any more introduction. The world-renowned music producer who has been persistent in pushing the boundaries of music for almost two decades now has joined forces with Red Bull Music Academy along with the Karsh Kale Collective.

read more
News | 19 Dec 2016

The only formula to stay is to focus on reinventing and evolve with time- a tete-a-tete with Midival Punditz, Karsh Kale, Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: It was around 9 pm on a pleasant Mumbai evening and many well suited guests were waiting for the much awaited Blenders Pride Fashion Tour to begin.

read more
(Image Source: GQ India)
News | 15 Nov 2016

Karsh Kale to have a conversation with Sam Cutler at Mumbai International Literary Festival

MUMBAI: Karsh Kale, the world famous percussionist is one of global music's brightest stars. What brings him in the news again is his upcoming performance at Mumbai International Literary Festival on 20 November at Prithvi Theater, from 3:30pm to 4:30pm.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Streaming revenues boost optimism at 51st Midem

MUMBAI: The international music community, representing 4,400 delegates from over 80 countrieread more

News
IMI appoints entertainment industry vet Blaise Fernandes as president & CEO

MUMBAI: On 31 March 2017 Vijay Lazarus, an icon of the Indian music industry who strode it like aread more

News
Radio City stirs up digital space with the largest 360-degree presence

MUMBAI: Radio City, India's first private FM broadcaster today announced a strategic expansiread more

News
Sony Music acquires the music rights of Ajith's 'Vivegam'

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music has acquired the music rights of ‘Vivegam’ an upcoming Tamiread more

News
Insomniac and Red Bull Media announced exclusive live stream partnership

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, Insomniac has partnered with Red Bull TV to broadcast live from read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kanye West is 'virtually stalking' Rihanna

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is reportedly stalking singer Rihanna virtually, and she is said to be finding his behaviour creepy. "Kanye is virtually...read more

2
Neha Bhasin's Canadian fan features in her new single

MUMBAI: Her graceful dance to the tunes of Neha Bhasin's ‘Nai jaana’ at her pre-wedding function has landed Canada-based Naina Batra a chance to...read more

3
Prajakta Koli who's MostlySane gets candid about Shameless

MUMBAI: Too fat. Too thin. Too dark. Too short. Too Tall. Too many pimples. Despite India modernizing, girls and women in India have labels attached...read more

4
Mandy Moore isn't ready for kids

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Mandy Moore is not ready to have children, says her ‘This Is Us’ co-star Milo Ventimiglia. "Mandy and I have been on set...read more

5
Birthday Special: 10 things you should know about Pritam

MUMBAI: Pritam Chakraborty who’s mostly famous as Pritam in Bollywood music industry, completes 46-years today 14 June. Born in 1971 in Calcutta,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group