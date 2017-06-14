'No software can replace chemistry between musicians'; Karsh Kale

MUMBAI: British-born, New York raised-and-based music producer Karsh Kale says there is no software that can come close to replacing the chemistry between musicians when they come together to create music.

"The years have proven one thing to me -- that there is no software, controllers, loopers, or other gear on this planet that can come close to replacing the chemistry that happens when musicians come together to make music," Kale, who has roots in India, said in a statement.

"The ideas always remain human. I think young artistes need to be less concerned with what gear they are using and more about gaining more human experience," he added.

Kale features in a new episode of Red Bull Music Academy's ‘Studio Science’ which looks inside the laboratories of some of the creative minds, offering tips and tricks for aspiring musicians.

The series has featured musicians like Disclosure, Four Tet and Suzanne Ciani.

Now, ‘Studio Science’ turns its attention to the tabla star and celebrated multi-instrumentalist Kale, in the episode shot in India.

The episode premieres on Red Bull Music Academy's YouTube channel on Wednesday, and features him alongside the Karsh Kale Collective.

"I love the idea of bringing people into the intimate details of our unique studio approaches and set-ups. Each artiste figures their own way to navigate the infinite possibilities of the studio and Red Bull Music Academy's 'Studio Science' is a great platform to open that door for aspiring artistes and producers," said Kale.

The collective includes guitarist Warren Mendonsa, flute player Ajay Prasanna, Jai Row Kavi on drums, Karan Deshmukh on percussions, Apeksha Dandekar on vocals, Nathan Thomas on bass and Delhi-based live act Shadow and Light (Anindo and Pavithra).

(Source: IANS)