APEK teams up with Stassi for 'Supernatural' on Enhanced

MUMBAI: Continuing his string of impressive vocal releases of late, American producer APEK serves up another impressive blend of his melodic style alongside fellow Californian Stassi in the mesmerising 'Supernatural'.

With a catalogue that now boasts several far-reaching vocal singles on Enhanced, APEK's latest contribution with Stassi ticks all the boxes of an intrinsically APEK production whilst pushing the envelope with a combination of seamless harmonies and subtle FX. Proving he's one of the scene's most talented producers when it comes to melodic energy, APEK is back with a fresh vocal hit alongside Stassi in 'Supernatural'.

"This song is really special to me, it captures a little bit of every style of music from my past that has inspired me in my song writing over the years. It brings me back to the feelings I used to have in high school before I was actually writing music, and discovering so much new music from all of my friends. A time in your life when you’re experiencing all of your firsts; your first relationship, first festival, first party, etc. A phase in your life that you only go through once where music impacts you in a really powerful way. To me, this song is a reflection of those feelings that have stuck with me."

APEK's last track 'Traces' was supported by Dash Berlin, Ummet Ozcan, Feenixpawl, BreatheCarolina, Borgeous, Juventa, Shanahan, Cuebrick among others. APEK is one of Enhanced's main artists and has recent collab productions with: Breathe Carolina, Feenixpawl, Cuebrick, Shanahan, Carl Nunes and also an official remix for Breathe Carolina. APEK has solo tours in India, Asia, US (with Tritonal) and has been main support act on Breathe Carolina tours for a number of years.

Check out the song below: