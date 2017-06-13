Sachin-Jigar rope in Sawan Khan Mangniyar for 'Parmanu'

MUMBAI: Bollywood composers Sachin-Jigar have roped in Rajasthani sufi singer Sawan Khan Mangniyar for the upcoming film ‘Parmanu’, starring John Abraham.

The composers visited Jodhpur to meet the classical legend for a special sufi recording.

The project will be Sawan Khan Mangniyar's first Bollywood collaboration. He has earlier featured on MTV Coke Studio.

"We are very impressed with Sawan Khan Mangniyar's body of work and we are particularly fond of Rajasthani folk music. We will be inculcating a lot of folk elements in the music for 'Parmanu' and creating a futuristic sound that blends the best of both the worlds," the composers said in a joint statement.

‘Parmanu’ is based on the nuclear test conducted at Pokhran in 1998 and is scheduled to release on 8 December.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also features Diana Penty and Boman Irani.

