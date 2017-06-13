RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jun 2017 16:03 |  By RnMTeam

Red FM Mumbai studio raided by Tiger; RJs dance

MUMBAI: FM radio today, has turned out to be one of the most entertaining hangout places. Building the gap between the audience and Bollywood, the hub for promoting each new release is a radio station.

On a similar note, an upcoming Sabbir Khan’s film ‘Munna Michael’ cast was present at Red FM’s studio in Mumbai. Leading actor Tiger Shroff best known for his astonishing dance moves decided to make the RJs dance on his footsteps. Well, replicating Shroff is one of the most difficult tasks one can ever do, so was it for the RJs. Not only did they s fail to learn, but he also was taught by the RJs their type of dance.

Check out the fun in the video below:

