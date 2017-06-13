Rashid Khan to perform at Prithvi Theatre for the first time ever

MUMBAI: A concert of morning ragas - 'Udayswar at Prithvi' - held on every third Sunday of the month, began 19 months ago as a partnership between Prithvi Theatre and Pancham Nishad. The overwhelming response motivated the organisers to celebrate the 20th milestone concert by inviting none other than the legendary vocalist Rashid Khan to perform on 18 June 2017 at Prithvi Theatre.

This first ever performance of Rashid Khan at ‘Udayswar at Prithvi’ is going to be a truly memorable morning as Vijay Ghate and Sudhir Nayak will accompany him on tabla and harmonium respectively. It will be a rare treat for the Indian classical music lovers to enjoy the seldom heard recitals of morning ragas by the maestro in his robust, mellifluous voice, unadulterated by microphones and amplification.

Rashid Khan is a classical musician par excellence in the Hindustani music tradition. He has enthralled music lovers and connoisseurs alike with his soulful voice and ingenious presentation of the Ragas. Rashid Khan represents the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, and is the great-grandson of the Gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan. He is a much sought-after artiste and the inevitable choice of Indian classical music concert organisers in India and abroad.

‘Udayswar at Prithvi’ - the experimental concert series - since then has featured Devaki Pandit, Budhaditya Mukherjee, Prasad Khaparde, Sangeeta Shankar, Manjusha Patil, Raghunandan Panshikar, Rupak Kulkarni, Shuchismita Das, Milind and Yadnesh Raikar, Jayateerth Mevundi, Tejashree Amonkar, Satish Vyas, Ulhas Kashalkar, Shakir Khan, Rahul Deshpande, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shubha Mudgal and Sabir Khan.