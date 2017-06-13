RadioandMusic
Raftaar to sing and feature in Dance Plus 3 title track

MUMBAI: The 'Dhaakad' singer/rapper Raftaar is constantly in news with a fresh work. After a hit single ‘Baby Marvake Manegi’, Raftaar has recently sung for a title track of a dance reality show Dance Plus 3.

Interestingly, Raftaar will also be featured in the title track and it is assumed to be choreographed by Remo. The stars shot for the track today and have taken it up to their social media also, check it out below.

The two legends have come together and we are sure that the output is going to be extraordinary. Eagerly waiting for the trailer release.

