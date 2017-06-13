RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2017 15:21 |  By RnMTeam

Kim 'depressed' about having third child

MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly fighting non-stop over her desire to get pregnant with their third child. The reality TV star is said to be depressed about not having another child.

"Kim is really depressed about not having another baby. Kim is not pregnant. Not at all. And she is really unhappy. All she wants in the world is to have more kids and she isn't," a source told radaronline.com.

While the couple went for a vacation for his birthday earlier this month, their relationship was already strained.

"Kanye is hardly around. He leaves the house for long periods during the day. They're not spending any time together," the source added.

Friends are worrying that Kim's baby obsession will destroy her marriage to West.

"Kim can only think about having another baby, but Kanye isn't nearly as obsessed as she is. It is driving them apart," the source said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kim Kardashian Kanye West
Related news
News | 09 Jun 2017

Katy Perry accuses Taylor Swift of 'character assassination'

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has lashed out at Taylor Swift, accusing her of character assassination.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2017

Kanye West 'wants more kids' with Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanye West reportedly wants to give his two children ,daughter North and son Saint ,more siblings. West went through highs and lows in the last year, including his and Kim's separation rumours.

read more
News | 30 May 2017

Kim has not spoken to Taylor Swift since their spat

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has not spoken to singer Taylor Swift since their infamous row over rapper Kanye Wests lyrics. Kim, 36, made the confession on Andy Cohen's ‘Watch What Happens Live’ TV show on Sunday night, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 08 May 2017

Kanye West deletes social media accounts

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West left fans shocked after he deleted all his social media accounts. West didn't show any sign of wanting to retire from social media, making fans wonder about why he decided to delete both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2017

Neelam Gill to accompany Justin Bieber for India gig

MUMBAI: Indian origin British supermodel Neelam Gill will be joining Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber on his maiden India tour in May here. Bieber's highly anticipated India Purpose Tour will be held at DY Patil Stadium here on May 10.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever FM Delhi launches 'Comedy Ki Dukaan' with RJ Lucky
,

MUMBAI: Holding its first position in Delhi for five years, Fever 104 rises above all with 19 peread more

News
Sony MIX brings leading voices to create renditions of channel idents

MUMBAI: Sony MIX a Hindi music and Entertainment channel recently launched seven renditions of tread more

Press Releases
Radio City runs through the veins of 5.25 crore Indians says AZ Research

MUMBAI:  Radio City has maintained its listenership stronghold across the nation, according to tread more

News
'Evening Show With Khurafati Nitin' to spread awareness on women safety

MUMBAI: Earlier we at Radioandmusic.com reported RJ Nitin’s entry in Big FM, Delhi family and noread more

News
We are very conscious about our brand: Anindita Chatterjee on Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: In the past few years, radio has turned out to be one of the most engaging and interactiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fan targets Bieber for refusing to sing 'Despacito'

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber almost got hit on the head by a flying object during his show here after he refused to sing 'Despacito', his hit song...read more

2
Baahubali 2 releases new single 'Shivam'

MUMBAI: 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', an Indian historic film directed and co-written by S.S.Rajamouli, produced by Arka Media Works went on to...read more

3
Redtro turns 'Shape Of You' into 'Shame on You'

MUMBAI: The citizens of India are trying their best to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign since its inception, 2...read more

4
RJ Malishka takes a break; RJ Nasar steps in

MUMBAI: Red FM Mumbai’s chatterbox RJ Malishka has been ruling the morning show ‘Morning No.1’ from 7 am to 12 pm and it’s next to impossible to...read more

5
All music scenes should be given importance: Mika

MUMBAI : Bollywood singer Mika Singh, known for his Punjabi tracks, has lent his voice to a promotional track of the film’All Eyez On Me , a biopic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group