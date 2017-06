Katy Perry flashes derriere during live stream

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry had an embarrassing moment during her 72-hour Witness World Wide live stream when she accidentally flashed her derriere to viewers while she was having a massage.

During the live stream on Sunday, Perry was only covered with a towel as she lied down naked on a bed, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While her body was being massaged, Perry turned to her side and exposed her naked backside. As a result, viewers could get a clear view of her derriere.

Besides revealing her massage session to her fans, Perry spoke about self-care with author Arianna Huffington during the live stream.

The "Roar" singer spoke about how wanting to be loved made her unable to love herself.

"I always learn from making mistakes. I was really addicted to love, love that someone could give me, not the love I had for myself," she said.

