Jagga Jasoos cast visit Radio City Mumbai

MUMBAI: With an amazing trailer and songs grabbing people’s attention, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ cast Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor has started promoting their upcoming Anurag Basu film.

The on-screen couple enjoyed their time chattering with Radio City’s RJ Archana talking about the film and their experience. Also, the two did not leave any chance pulling each other’s leg and sharing fun moments while shooting for the film.

Kaif seemed to love the environment as she did not only pull Ranbir’s leg but also shared unusual kinds of stuff done by her on and off the screen. Though not visible on radio, Ranbir showed the Radio City team some simple- unique hand tricks that always annoyed his on-screen partner.

The film has already become the talk of the town for two reasons, one the on-screen couple will be seen together after a long time, and two, the plot of the story is creating a buzz around. The way songs of the film are being loved by the audience, we look forward to an outstanding response of ‘Jagga Jasoos’.