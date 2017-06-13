RadioandMusic
Horner's solo music comeback a tribute to George Michael

MUMBAI: Former Spice Girls member Geri Horner will pay homage to late singer George Michael with her first global music release in 12 years.

She will release the single 'Angel In Chains' two days before what would have been the pop legend's 54th birthday.

The single produced by longtime Michael collaborator Chris Porter will be available on June 23 through East West Records and profits from its sale will go to Michael's charity of choice, Child Line, reports billboard.com.

Horner wrote the single and it also features some other members of Michael's extended musical family: Chris Cameron (Michael's musical director), guitarist Phil Palmer and backup singers Shirley Lewis, Lucy Jules and Jay Henry.

"When I first heard the sad news of his passing, I was nine-months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions," Horner said in a statement announcing the song, described as a "heartfelt ballad... coloured with lyrical references" to some of Michael's most beloved hits.

Michael was found dead at the age of 53 at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day last year.

Horner added: "I didn't know quite what to do with my feelings so I put it in a song, which became ‘Angels In Chains'. I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to work on this record with Chris Porter and the same team George had handpicked for his own projects."

The singer says the track is intended as a "beautiful, healing message" to anyone who has experienced "the loss of a loved one".

"This is our way of saying goodbye to our friend and music idol, and I hope George's fans enjoy this as much as we have making it," she added.

(Source: IANS)

