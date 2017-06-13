A Guidebook to Kolkata's happening PLAY Fest

MUMBAI: The clock is ticking on the peace talks and we are almost ready to beat the heat in the City of Joy, Kolkata as the unique fashion, art and music festival PLAY is going to take place for the first time ever.

PLAY, the name says it. Amuse yourself, dwell in the music. Did you know that PLAY is a one of its kind fashion, art and music festival blended with the picturesque Vedic Village Resort? Against the backdrop of the river Ganges, it will take the experience at PLAY Fest to a whole other level altogether. As we have only 10 days to go, let’s get in there. Radioandmusic.com can think of several of reasons why it’s going to be an experience you won’t forget. Here are five of them:

Top-notch music acts:

Best of all, there will be top-notch music acts from the country. On 24 June 2017, Kolkata will witness a brand new all-day long thrilling musical affair at the magnificent Vedic Village.

There will be Kohra, Madboy/Mink, Miss V, Shft and Likwid who has been developing a new subculture of underground dance music in India for quite some time now. Also, the pre-party on 16 June will feature live acts by Deep Brown, and Monofonik at Phoenix, Astor Hotel. Good enough?

Where fashion meets art:

This is one of a kind weekend getaway. PLAY fest is also bringing artists and designers - both fashion and art directors - together. Such as Ram Indranil Kamath, Kristy de Cunha, Arifa Akhtar, Ken Ferns, and Onseed Collective. Kristy de Cunha, who debuted at Lakme Fashion Week 2014, is weaving magic as a designer and fashion consultant for quite some time now. Alternatively, Arifa Akhtar, founder of ALBARI, has evolved and her designs are a unique amalgam of inspiration and creativity. Lastly, a renowned fashion designer from Mumbai Ken Ferns who has designed for many Bollywood, showcased at Lakme Fashion Week in over five seasons, will be blending his mode with art and music. How? Well, you have to head to Kolkata for that.

Magnificient venue:

Built horizontally in the lap of nature, it has the architectural style of Bengal villages. Vedic Village, the boutique getaway sprawling over 150 acres features riverside views, yoga sessions, sparkling lakes, coconut groves, greenery around the whole place, multiple dining experiences and an exotic environment.

Beauty with freedom:

Last but not the least, PLAY Fest has associated with ‘New Light Foundation’, and will be employing 20 human trafficking survivors to work with the team. The 20 girls are trained by Monica Watkins from New York's Ford Models management team under the project ‘Beauty with freedom.'

To be noted, entry for the event is strictly by invitation only and for 21years and above. Presented by Johnnie Walker, the invites can be collected from Kolkata's happening places: Phoenix, What’s in D Name, Preach, Burnt Garlic, Skulpt Gym, by 15 June 2017. Hurry up!