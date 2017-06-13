RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2017 15:50 |  By RnMTeam

Fan targets Bieber for refusing to sing 'Despacito'

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber almost got hit on the head by a flying object during his show here after he refused to sing 'Despacito', his hit song with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

During his show over the weekend, an unhappy fan threw what looked like a shoe at the 'Love Yourself' singer when his wish was not fulfilled, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Fans asked Bieber to sing the Latin song in the middle of the show. He appeared to be arguing a little with the audience in the front row when a fan abruptly threw an object at his head.

Fortunately, Bieber narrowly dodged it and avoided the possible concussion.

Last month, the 'Baby' singer had made headlines by singing 'blah, blah, blah' and random Spanish words because he forgot the Spanish lyrics of 'Despacito'.

His action was considered disrespectful, and probably that was why he didn't want to make the same mistake at the Sweden concert, aceshowbiz.com reported.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Justin Bieber Despacito Luis Fonsi Daddy Yankee
Related news
News | 09 Jun 2017

David Guetta and Justin Bieber release '2U'

MUMBAI: No stranger to mega-collaborations, David Guetta has teamed up with an international icon and Def Jam Recordings superstar Justin Bieber for his latest single ‘2U’.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

Gomez compliments Bieber's 'beautiful' speech

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has complimented her former boyfriend and singer Justin Bieber over his speech at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

read more
News | 05 Jun 2017

Bieber cries during Manchester benefit performance

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning singer Justin Bieber fought back tears during a short speech after performing acoustic versions of ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘Cold Water’ at the One Love Manchester concert.

read more
News | 19 May 2017

I'm a huge fan of Justin Bieber: Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Salim Merchant says he is a huge fan of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and had a great time at his concert here earlier this month.

read more
News | 13 May 2017

I'm disappointed that Justin Bieber lip-synced: Ash King

MUMBAI: Singer Ash King is disappointed that Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber lip-synced during his maiden performance in India.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever FM Delhi launches 'Comedy Ki Dukaan' with RJ Lucky
,

MUMBAI: Holding its first position in Delhi for five years, Fever 104 rises above all with 19 peread more

News
Sony MIX brings leading voices to create renditions of channel idents

MUMBAI: Sony MIX a Hindi music and Entertainment channel recently launched seven renditions of tread more

Press Releases
Radio City runs through the veins of 5.25 crore Indians says AZ Research

MUMBAI:  Radio City has maintained its listenership stronghold across the nation, according to tread more

News
'Evening Show With Khurafati Nitin' to spread awareness on women safety

MUMBAI: Earlier we at Radioandmusic.com reported RJ Nitin’s entry in Big FM, Delhi family and noread more

News
We are very conscious about our brand: Anindita Chatterjee on Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: In the past few years, radio has turned out to be one of the most engaging and interactiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Baahubali 2 releases new single 'Shivam'

MUMBAI: 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', an Indian historic film directed and co-written by S.S.Rajamouli, produced by Arka Media Works went on to...read more

2
Redtro turns 'Shape Of You' into 'Shame on You'

MUMBAI: The citizens of India are trying their best to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign since its inception, 2...read more

3
RJ Malishka takes a break; RJ Nasar steps in

MUMBAI: Red FM Mumbai’s chatterbox RJ Malishka has been ruling the morning show ‘Morning No.1’ from 7 am to 12 pm and it’s next to impossible to...read more

4
All music scenes should be given importance: Mika

MUMBAI : Bollywood singer Mika Singh, known for his Punjabi tracks, has lent his voice to a promotional track of the film’All Eyez On Me , a biopic...read more

5
Mika Singh's '2 shots': a failed attempt

MUMBAI: Mika Singh is known for his musical versatility. He is known for his songs like ‘440 Volt’, ‘Aaj Ki Party’, ‘Dhinka Chika’ and much more. But...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group