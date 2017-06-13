Fan targets Bieber for refusing to sing 'Despacito'

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber almost got hit on the head by a flying object during his show here after he refused to sing 'Despacito', his hit song with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

During his show over the weekend, an unhappy fan threw what looked like a shoe at the 'Love Yourself' singer when his wish was not fulfilled, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Fans asked Bieber to sing the Latin song in the middle of the show. He appeared to be arguing a little with the audience in the front row when a fan abruptly threw an object at his head.

Fortunately, Bieber narrowly dodged it and avoided the possible concussion.

Last month, the 'Baby' singer had made headlines by singing 'blah, blah, blah' and random Spanish words because he forgot the Spanish lyrics of 'Despacito'.

His action was considered disrespectful, and probably that was why he didn't want to make the same mistake at the Sweden concert, aceshowbiz.com reported.

(Source: IANS)