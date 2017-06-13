RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jun 2017 16:46 |  By RnMTeam

Amjad Ali Khan feels social and modern media killing classical music

NEW DELHI: Legendary sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan says social media and popular media are killing classical music as they promote a different kind of music.

This has been stated in the introduction of the book 'Master On Masters’ by the musician, who today presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a copy of his book.

The book covers the lives and times of some of the greatest icons of Indian Classical Music.

The maestro has also related his personal equation or his father’s equation with many of them.

Some of the musicians covered are: Kesarbai Keskar; Bismillah khan, Bade Ghulam Khan, Amiir Khan, Begum Akhtar, M S Subbalakshmi, Allah Rakha, Ravi Shankar, Bhimsen Joshi, Kishan Maharaj, Kumar Gandharv and Vilayat Khan.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to keep alive the classical traditions of music and said these formed part of Indian culture.

