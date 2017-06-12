RJ Malishka takes a break; RJ Nasar steps in

MUMBAI: Red FM Mumbai’s chatterbox RJ Malishka has been ruling the morning show ‘Morning No.1’ from 7 am to 12 pm and it’s next to impossible to imagine it without her. But, the truth is that she has gone missing from the show for the last four days and she will continue being off-air for a while. The RJ is on leave and there is no denying the fact that Mumbai is already missing her. Meanwhile, RJ Nasar from ‘Naughty Nights’ has filled in for her.

In spite of being one of the best replacements, Malishka’s ‘tadka and masala’ is yet not replaced. Nasar, best known for his naughty talks seems to be losing his elements and failing to bring the new updates in quirky fashion to the listeners. We completely love this RJ in his late evening show but Red FM mornings in Mumbai are Malishka’s.

As per our reliable sources, Malishka is on personal leave since 8 June and will be back by 16 June. As the industry knows, Malishka will be featuring in an upcoming film titled, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and shoot for it has just begun. So, we believe the RJ is busy shooting for the same.

Nasar along with ‘Morning No.1’ is also hosting his ‘Naughty Nights’ from 9 pm to 12 am.