RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jun 2017 18:55 |  By RnMTeam

RJ Malishka takes a break; RJ Nasar steps in

MUMBAI: Red FM Mumbai’s chatterbox RJ Malishka has been ruling the morning show ‘Morning No.1’ from 7 am to 12 pm and it’s next to impossible to imagine it without her. But, the truth is that she has gone missing from the show for the last four days and she will continue being off-air for a while. The RJ is on leave and there is no denying the fact that Mumbai is already missing her. Meanwhile, RJ Nasar from ‘Naughty Nights’ has filled in for her.

In spite of being one of the best replacements, Malishka’s ‘tadka and masala’ is yet not replaced. Nasar, best known for his naughty talks seems to be losing his elements and failing to bring the new updates in quirky fashion to the listeners. We completely love this RJ in his late evening show but Red FM mornings in Mumbai are Malishka’s.

As per our reliable sources, Malishka is on personal leave since 8 June and will be back by 16 June. As the industry knows, Malishka will be featuring in an upcoming film titled, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and shoot for it has just begun. So, we believe the RJ is busy shooting for the same.

Nasar along with ‘Morning No.1’ is also hosting his ‘Naughty Nights’ from 9 pm to 12 am.

Tags
RJ Malishka RJ Nasar Morning No.1 Naughty Nights
Related news
News | 31 May 2017

Red FM's 'Chaar Bottle Roz Ka' impresses Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan recently visited the 93.5 Red FM studio to promote his upcoming Eid release ‘Tubelight’. He and his brother Sohail Khan had a movie informative interaction with the very well known RJ Malishka.

read more
News | 26 May 2017

Prajakta Koli launches a power packed video against 'Body Shaming'

MUMBAI: Are you tired of society telling you what to do and what not to? Tired of hearing what's right and what's wrong? Prajakta Koli’s ‘Be Shameless’ is just the perfect track for you!

read more
News | 24 May 2017

RJ Malishka to host KASHISH 2017 for the second time

MUMBAI: Red FM's RJ Malishka will be on-ground once again hosting the opening ceremony of the 8th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival with singer/model and former ‘Big Boss 8’ contestant Sushant Divgikar.

read more
News | 15 May 2017

RJ Malishka makes Bollywood debut in Vidya Balan-starrer

MUMBAI: Actress Vidya Balan-starrer 'Tumhari Sulu' will see RJ Malishka making her Bollywood debut as a radio jockey.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2017

Malishka bags award for being the most stylish RJ in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka who was creating news for her visit at the Big Boss house (Big Boss Season 10) as a debate panellist, is back in news. Malishka got the Lokmat Maharashtra's Most Stylish Awards on Tuesday, 31 January 2017 at J.W. Marriott, Juhu.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever FM Delhi launches 'Comedy Ki Dukaan' with RJ Lucky
,

MUMBAI: Holding its first position in Delhi for five years, Fever 104 rises above all with 19 peread more

News
Sony MIX brings leading voices to create renditions of channel idents

MUMBAI: Sony MIX a Hindi music and Entertainment channel recently launched seven renditions of tread more

Press Releases
Radio City runs through the veins of 5.25 crore Indians says AZ Research

MUMBAI:  Radio City has maintained its listenership stronghold across the nation, according to tread more

News
'Evening Show With Khurafati Nitin' to spread awareness on women safety

MUMBAI: Earlier we at Radioandmusic.com reported RJ Nitin’s entry in Big FM, Delhi family and noread more

News
We are very conscious about our brand: Anindita Chatterjee on Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: In the past few years, radio has turned out to be one of the most engaging and interactiread more

top# 5 articles

1
ATTLAS's captivating new release 'What You Do To Me'

MUMBAI: We have come to expect the unexpected from ATTLAS, and his newest release ‘What You Do To Me’ is no different. Featuring a steady, driving...read more

2
Mika Singh's '2 shots': a failed attempt

MUMBAI: Mika Singh is known for his musical versatility. He is known for his songs like ‘440 Volt’, ‘Aaj Ki Party’, ‘Dhinka Chika’ and much more. But...read more

3
All music scenes should be given importance: Mika

MUMBAI : Bollywood singer Mika Singh, known for his Punjabi tracks, has lent his voice to a promotional track of the film’All Eyez On Me , a biopic...read more

4
Katy reveals who was best in bed

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry, who has dated stars like Orlando Bloom and John Mayer, has rated her lovers on their bedroom performance. Over the weekend...read more

5
Sony YAY! ropes in Amit Kumar to voice for India's first animated musical comedy

MUMBAI: There is nothing like carrying forward a legacy. And Sony YAY!, the destination for ultimate happiness for kids has managed to do just that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group