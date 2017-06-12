RadioandMusic
Redtro turns 'Shape Of You' into 'Shame on You'

MUMBAI: The citizens of India are trying their best to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign since its inception, 2 October 2014. But, we don’t think this campaign got such an innovative twist earlier. The creative team of ‘Redtro 106.Chaar’took this initiative to an all new level by adding the ‘Shape of You’ twist to it.

Ed Sheeran’s hit track ‘Shape Of You’ has been altered in numerous ways till date, but this ‘Shame On You’ version of the song is definitely worth a watch.

Redtro’s ‘Shame On You’ talks about habits that can be avoided. These include spitting over the walls, throwing garbage on the roadside, unnecessary honking and much more. The video features RJ Sudarshan.

Check the video here -

Well, we think this is one of the best 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' awareness video. Let us know what you think about this video and share the ones who think to be extremely innovative in the comment section below.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Redtro 106.Chaar
