News |  12 Jun 2017

'Jai Baba Bank Chor' song pulls off the ultimate chori

MUMBAI: Is there anything left for Riteish Deshmukh to steal after stealing movie posters, movie trailers and interviews with his fellow actors? It turns out that the ‘Bank Chor’ lead actor was waiting to unveil his last big chori at the very end - Riteish has managed to steal from YRF’s iconic trilogy, ‘Dhoom’.

In the last song of the film, ‘Jai Baba Bank Chor’, Riteish can be seen dancing along with ‘Dhoom’ stars Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra inside the actual footage from the ‘Dhoom’ series. Coincidentally, managing to pull off this miraculous feat is also the reason behind the title of the song: ‘Jai Baba Bank Chor’ indeed!

With ‘Jai Baba Bank Chor’, the completely mental marketing campaign of ‘Bank Chor’ peaks with the ‘Chori Ka Gaana’ showing that the ‘Bank Chors’ can perhaps steal everything, but suck at doing it too well.

Sung by chartbuster specialist Nakash Aziz, composed by ‘Tashreef’ composer Rochak Kohli and written by Gautam Govind Sharma, the song ‘Jai Baba Bank Chor’ has catchy lyrics, catchy music as well as eye-catching visuals, so it’s anyone’s guess that it’s going to make some ‘Dhoom’ on the charts.

The wackiest tribute to a film ever done in Bollywood, this music video does betray the budget constraints of ‘Bank Chor’ since they couldn’t afford to shoot with the actual stars or on such massive sets. But the team only hopes that no one notices that given that there are Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai in the video.

Riteish Deshmukh says, “After John, Hrithik and Aamir, I always felt like the next logical decision for ‘Dhoom’ was casting me in it. Instead, I was cast in ‘Bank Chor’. So ‘Jai Baba Bank Chor’ makes me feel as if I’m part of the iconic ‘Dhoom’ trilogy in some way at least. So, I’d really like to thank Y-Films for making this dream come true. Kinda. Maybe.”

Composer Rochak Kohli says, “Tashreef, as well as its cups version, have become big hits among the audience so I am really excited to see their response to this track. It’s the kind of song you can’t help but start dancing to so I hope it becomes the next big dhinchak festival dance track.”

Self-confessedly India’s Stupidest comic thriller, ‘Bank Chor’, directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil, is all set to embarrass its makers when it releases in theaters on 16 June. The trailer of the film is out on YouTube.com/YFilms.

Check out the song below:

