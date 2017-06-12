Baahubali 2 releases new single 'Shivam'

MUMBAI: 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', an Indian historic film directed and co-written by S.S.Rajamouli, produced by Arka Media Works went on to releases a song from almost months after its release. The new track, ‘Shivam’ is sung by Kaala Bhairava and penned down by Manoj Munstashir and made it to YouTube on 12 June 2017.

The song has a very powerful aura, feel. It gives the sensation of a song written for a very powerful important person.

The beats, the music, the lyrics all together gives you the illusion of being in the era where powerful Kings and Queens ruled. The song itself tells a story of its own, a very apt song for 'Baahubali 2'.

Check out the song below:

The film was released on 28 April 2017.The film starred Tollywood industry biggies, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj in lead roles.