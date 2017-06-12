RadioandMusic
All music scenes should be given importance: Mika

MUMBAI : Bollywood singer Mika Singh, known for his Punjabi tracks, has lent his voice to a promotional track of the film’All Eyez On Me , a biopic of late American rapper Tupac Shakur. He says all kinds of music must be given visibility.

Mika, who has songs like ‘Bas Ek King’, ‘Rom Rom Romantic’, ‘Aaj Ki Party’ to his credit, says though the independent music scenario is dominated by Bollywood music, as a singer he encourages promotion of all kinds of music.

He said; "The indie music scene is progressively becoming more visible which I believe is a great thing. I feel whatever the genre, music should be promoted. Bollywood will always be predominant because it is appreciated by so many, but nevertheless all music scenes should be given importance.

"That is exactly what I aim to promote with my music and sound."

‘All Eyez On Me’ is being distributed in India by Purple Bull Entertainment and Gakhal Brothers Entertainment. It is releasing on Friday.

Mika lent his voice and appeared in a promotional video of the film for Tupac's Indian fans.

Asked about what made him pay tribute to the rapper, Mika said: "I've always been a huge fan of Tupac and been heavily influenced by the hip-hop movement in general. That's why when I was approached for the tribute, I was ecstatic."

"Tupac has left behind a legendary legacy which is unmatchable."

Shakur was a celebrated rapper and actor who gained popularity among youngsters. His albums ‘All Eyez On Me’[ and ‘Greatest Hits’ are amongst his most popular works. The rapper was shot at in 1996 in Las Vegas, leading to his death.

Mika says rapping is something he has always enjoyed.

"It's a great way to express yourself as an artist. I rap during my live shows and it's something my audiences always love," said Mika.

(Source: IANS)

