Pritam's two new songs out this week!

MUMBAI: Indian music director-composer-singer Pritam Chakraborty’s two big blockbuster movies songs have been released this week - ‘Galti Se Mistake’ from ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and ‘Tinka Tinka Dil Mera’ from ‘Tubelight’.

Both the songs are of two different genres. ‘Tinka Tinka Dil Mera’ of ‘Tubelight’ is sung by Rahat Ali Khan, a song depicting the painful feeling of two brothers separating. Whereas ‘Galti Se Mistake’ of ‘Jagga Jasoos’ is sung by Arijit Singh and Amit Mishra, a song showing the teenage innocent naughtiness.

Check out the songs below and get ready to mix emotions:

Tubelight

Jagga Jasoos