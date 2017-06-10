RadioandMusic
Phil Collins 'doing good'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Phil Collins's daughter and actress Lily Collins has assured fans that her father is "doing good" after he suffered a serious head injury.

Collins slipped in his hotel room earlier this week and was later rushed to a hospital and forced to cancel his London shows.

"He's doing good, thank you," Lily, 28, said at the premiere of her new film ‘Okja’ here on Thursday, reports mirror.co.uk.

Phil, 66, had to postpone his last two concerts in London after falling in his hotel room on Wednesday.

A statement on his official Facebook page said the rock star got up in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair.

He was taken to a hospital where he had stitches for a "severe gash" on his head close to his eye and is now recovering.

(Source:IANS)

