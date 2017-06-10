RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jun 2017 11:46 |  By RnMTeam

Lionel Richie doesn't track his daughters

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie says he doesn't track his children.

The 67-year-old singer's daughter Sofia took to Twitter last month to claim that he keeps a tab on her activities through phone. In fact, Nicole Richie has on multiple occasions accused him of spying on them.

The singer asserts that he doesn't need to go looking for information on where they are or what they are doing, reports usatoday.com.

He said: "Would I track my kids? Do you think I would be one of those guys? I keep trying to tell them. I don't track. I don't understand.

"Nicole thought I had investigators following her around. I keep trying to tell my kids the same thing: 'I own Chicago. I own Miami. I have been around the world. So when you go through the airport, I have friends. You cannot sneak into a club. I own that club. So they think they are sneaky. So I get a phone call, ‘Hey, just want to let you know Sofia just walked in.' I mean, did I call him? No. I'm not tracking."

Lionel believes in letting his children do their own thing.

"At this point now, some things are too much information. There are some things you don't want to know. Kids have to be kids. At some point, you have to let them go do their thing," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lionel Richie Sofia Nicole Richie
Related news
News | 09 Jun 2017

Lionel Richie feared knee injury would end career

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie says a knee injury once made him apprehensive that his career could end. The 67-year-old singer got candid about recovering from a torn meniscus and resuming his All the Hits tour with Mariah Carey during a chat with etonline.com.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2016

Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie joins Twitter

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie has joined Twitter, and announced the news with her first tweet, which she also posted in a screenshot on her Instagram account.

read more
News | 20 Sep 2016

Justin Bieber, Sofia Richie not together anymore

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has reportedly split from singer Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie after being a couple for six weeks.

read more
News | 19 Sep 2016

Nicole Richie fears Bieber will get sister pregnant

MUMBAI: Fashion designer Nicole Richie is worried the Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber will get her younger sister Sofia pregnant.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2016

Lionel Richie pays tribute to Prince, Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie paid tribute to the late singer Prince and "King of Pop" Michael Jackson during the opening night of his Las Vegas residency.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Indigo sets record for being the only station to have RJs form a band
,

MUMBAI: Limca Book of Records has recently received a new radio station entry.read more

News
Tenders invited for agency to evaluate MIB schemes in information, broadcasting and films

NEW DELHI: Offers have been invited by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for evaluation oread more

News
BARC Week 22: 9XM pushes back B4U Music

MUMBAI: Week 22 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a noread more

News
Big FM's RJ Siddharth takes a ride on the folk music highway
, ,

MUMBAI: In classical times, radio presented limited content to the listeners, whereas, today radiread more

Press Releases
Radio City's 'City Ka Darbaar' an initiative to make Delhi ka Kona Kona Behtar

MUMBAI: Radio City has launched a unique platform to connect the citizens of Delhi with the recenread more

top# 5 articles

1
EMI Records India's artist Yash Narvekar is ready to take on Bollywood

MUMBAI: Ever since the leading Music Label, Universal Music Group collaborated with renowned Bollywood director Mohit Suri to launch EMI Records...read more

2
Sigrid recruits DJ and producer Cedric Gervais to remix her single 'Don't Kill My Vibe'

MUMBAI: Norwegian singer/songwriter Sigrid enlists Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais to remix her debut single, ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’. Cedric’s...read more

3
Lionel Richie doesn't track his daughters

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie says he doesn't track his children. The 67-year-old singer's daughter Sofia took to Twitter last month to...read more

4
Katy Perry accuses Taylor Swift of 'character assassination'

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has lashed out at Taylor Swift, accusing her of character assassination. Perry, who opened up about their feud for the...read more

5
10 songs to set your mood this monsoon

MUMBAI: The rains have washed away all the trails of sun and sent in the mood for romance. So, if you’re missing that lovely someone this monsoon or...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group