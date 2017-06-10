RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jun 2017 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

Karan Singh Grover's debut musical act was explosive

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover, one of the hottest TV personalities and now, a Bollywood face entered the music space with none other than Mika Singh. Karan marked his stage debut last night with Mika at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City.

Karan performed on two tracks 'Tell Me Something' and '2 Shots'.

Actors turning singers is now an old story, but an actor performing on stage and not with any autotuners around definitely calls for an applaud and Karan did get a lot of it at Phoenix Market City. The actor gave an outstanding performance in spite of being a newcomer in the music scene.

An ecstatic Bipasha Basu went on to express her joy and thank Mika for the opportunity on her Instagram account.

Here is what she had to say -

Tell Me Something Love it @iamksgofficial and @mikasingh

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Karan too took to his Instagram account to thank everyone for giving him this chance -

If you want a better listen to what happened last night, check this video posted by a fan.

The media reports suggest that it was Karna's wife Bipasha who pushed him to take the step forward. And, we are glad that she did push him onto the stage because he was spectacular.

We are sure there is more to come from the sexy man.

Tags
Karan Singh Grover Mika Singh Bipasha Basu
Related news
News | 09 Jun 2017

Mika Singh releases first international rap song

MUMBAI: Mika Singh, who is well known for his versatility towards music, stepped into international music industry already. Today 9 June he released his brand new song ‘2 Shots’ on Zee Music. The song ‘2 Shots’ is a tribute to one of the most iconic Hollywood hip hop artist Tupac Shakur.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2017

Mika Singh collaborates with Wajid Khan for song

MUMBAI: Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh has collaborated with musician Wajid Khan and has thanked him for the beautiful song. Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself with the music composer and singer.

read more
News | 10 Mar 2017

Mika Singh to make his presence felt at 'The Voice India S2' grand finale

MUMBAI: The stage is set for a spectacular high-octane weekend as 'The Voice India Season 2' gears up for a befitting grand finale. This grand evening will witness the presence of 'The Voice India S1' coach Mika Singh.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2017

Gurgaon gets a blast from the past: Radio Nasha hosts living legend Asha Bhosle

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha is India’s first ‘cool retro’ station which presents the best of ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Based in two prime cities Mumbai and Delhi, the station already has more than 8.4 million listeners to its credit in both the cities in less than a year of its launch.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2017

Say 'hello' to this week's trending songs

MUMBAI: As another weekend is already knocking the door, here we are with another set of songs that are ruling the charts. Here is Radioandmusic.com’s curated list of the songs which are trending this week. Ek Dooni Do - Rangoon Song: Ek Dooni Do

read more

RnM Biz

News
We are very conscious about our brand: Anindita Chatterjee on Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: In the past few years, radio has turned out to be one of the most engaging and interactiread more

News
Radio Indigo sets record for being the only station to have RJs form a band
,

MUMBAI: Limca Book of Records has recently received a new radio station entry.read more

News
Tenders invited for agency to evaluate MIB schemes in information, broadcasting and films

NEW DELHI: Offers have been invited by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for evaluation oread more

News
BARC Week 22: 9XM pushes back B4U Music

MUMBAI: Week 22 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a noread more

News
Big FM's RJ Siddharth takes a ride on the folk music highway
, ,

MUMBAI: In classical times, radio presented limited content to the listeners, whereas, today radiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Take a walk to the country road with Rounak Maiti's debut single 'Bengali Cowboy'

MUMBAI: Rounak Maiti’s music is intimate, refined and the sound is a fine blend of lo-fi pop plus classic to 70's country music. Currently based in...read more

2
Jennifer Lopez has a ladder in her closet

MUMBAI: American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has a ladder in her wardrobe, so she can reach her vast array of clothes. The chart-topping...read more

3
Pritam's two new songs out this week!

MUMBAI: Indian music director-composer-singer Pritam Chakraborty’s two big blockbuster movies songs have been released this week - ‘Galti Se Mistake...read more

4
Afrojack brings back 'Around The World' with Aspyer and KIIDA

MUMBAI: Afrojack's never-ending quest to find the best dance music talent from across the world continues on his latest collaboration on his Wall...read more

5
Phil Collins 'doing good'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Phil Collins's daughter and actress Lily Collins has assured fans that her father is "doing good" after he suffered a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group