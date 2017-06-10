Karan Singh Grover's debut musical act was explosive

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover, one of the hottest TV personalities and now, a Bollywood face entered the music space with none other than Mika Singh. Karan marked his stage debut last night with Mika at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City.

Karan performed on two tracks 'Tell Me Something' and '2 Shots'.

Actors turning singers is now an old story, but an actor performing on stage and not with any autotuners around definitely calls for an applaud and Karan did get a lot of it at Phoenix Market City. The actor gave an outstanding performance in spite of being a newcomer in the music scene.

An ecstatic Bipasha Basu went on to express her joy and thank Mika for the opportunity on her Instagram account.

Here is what she had to say -

Tell Me Something Love it @iamksgofficial and @mikasingh A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Karan too took to his Instagram account to thank everyone for giving him this chance -

First time singing on stage and that too with the King @mikasingh Grateful! Awesomeness! Thank you @anuragrao for this amazing experience! A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Jun 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

If you want a better listen to what happened last night, check this video posted by a fan.

The media reports suggest that it was Karna's wife Bipasha who pushed him to take the step forward. And, we are glad that she did push him onto the stage because he was spectacular.

We are sure there is more to come from the sexy man.