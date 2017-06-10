RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jun 2017 18:13 |  By RnMTeam

Jennifer Lopez has a ladder in her closet

MUMBAI: American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has a ladder in her wardrobe, so she can reach her vast array of clothes.

The chart-topping singer has such an expansive collection of clothes, she requires a "Beauty and the Beast"-style ladder to be able to reach them from the shelves, according to dancer Derek Hough, reports femalefirst.co.ukk

Hough said: "There's actually a ladder in her closet. And I don't mean just a little stepping ladder like in a pantry, oh I'm talking like, 'Beauty and the Beast', 'tale as old as closet.'"

Hough has starred alongside the 47-year-old beauty on their NBC competition show, ‘World of Dance’.

And he's admitted to relishing the experience of working alongside the seemingly ageless entertainer, describing her as the "queen bee" of the show's cast.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Jennifer Lopez American singer NBC World of Dance Derek Hough
Related news
News | 09 Jun 2017

JLo 'completely delusional right now'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has reportedly refused to believe that her boyfriend, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, cheated on her with a model named Lauren Hunter. "Jennifer is completely delusional right now," a friend of Lopez told radaronline.com.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

JLo forces beau to fire female staffers

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez reportedly forced her beau Alex Rodriguez to fire attractive female staffers because she didn't want beautiful women around him.

read more
News | 26 May 2017

JLo, Backstreet Boys to perform in Vegas despite terror threats

MUMBAI: Singers Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and the musical band Backstreet Boys will perform here despite terror threats.

read more
News | 04 May 2017

Drake's rep slams Brussaux's paternity accusation

MUMBAI: Retired porn star Sophie Brussaux says she's three and a half months pregnant after having "sexual hangouts" with rapper Drake in Amsterdam. Drake's representative says the accusations may not be true, questioning her character and background.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2017

Chris Brown's documentary to come out in June

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown's documentary 'Welcome To My Life' will release in cinemas in June. The 27-year-old will share his side of the story in 'Welcome To My Life', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
We are very conscious about our brand: Anindita Chatterjee on Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: In the past few years, radio has turned out to be one of the most engaging and interactiread more

News
Radio Indigo sets record for being the only station to have RJs form a band
,

MUMBAI: Limca Book of Records has recently received a new radio station entry.read more

News
Tenders invited for agency to evaluate MIB schemes in information, broadcasting and films

NEW DELHI: Offers have been invited by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for evaluation oread more

News
BARC Week 22: 9XM pushes back B4U Music

MUMBAI: Week 22 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a noread more

News
Big FM's RJ Siddharth takes a ride on the folk music highway
, ,

MUMBAI: In classical times, radio presented limited content to the listeners, whereas, today radiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pritam's two new songs out this week!

MUMBAI: Indian music director-composer-singer Pritam Chakraborty’s two big blockbuster movies songs have been released this week - ‘Galti Se Mistake...read more

2
Afrojack brings back 'Around The World' with Aspyer and KIIDA

MUMBAI: Afrojack's never-ending quest to find the best dance music talent from across the world continues on his latest collaboration on his Wall...read more

3
Phil Collins 'doing good'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Phil Collins's daughter and actress Lily Collins has assured fans that her father is "doing good" after he suffered a...read more

4
EMI Records India's artist Yash Narvekar is ready to take on Bollywood

MUMBAI: Ever since the leading Music Label, Universal Music Group collaborated with renowned Bollywood director Mohit Suri to launch EMI Records...read more

5
Demon Dayz Festival debuts in the UK

MUMBAI: Leave it to Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, creative geniuses behind Gorillaz, to dream up a brand-new summer festival unlike any other. And...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group