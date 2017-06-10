Backstreet Boys extend Las Vegas Residency into 2018

MUMBAI: Vocal group the Backstreet Boys have extended their Las Vegas residency, ‘Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life’, into 2018.

The band includes Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough.

"We are definitely excited to say we've extended our residency," Dorough told people.com.

"We've been off to a great run! It just feels great to continue this on and hopefully, make this into a long-term residency."

Dorough joked: "If you would have asked us this 10 years ago, we would've been like, ‘Vegas? That's where people go who want to retire.'"

The show, which takes place at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood, will now include the following dates: 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18 November; 31, 2018 January; and 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17 February next year.

When it came to deciding on the band's residency extension, Richardson explained that performing in the city has been "really convenient for (their) lifestyles".

"We're all fathers now. It's just really convenient for us to be with our families," said the 45-year-old.

"We're doing three shows a week. We're not on a plane or on a bus every day going to a new city, to a new arena, to another hotel, to another airport. It's just a lot easier … and (it's) so fun for us, so that's a plus," Richardson told people.com.

Along with adding more dates, the band has also teamed up with Live Nation Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada (BGCSNV) for a good cause.

For every ‘Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life’ ticket purchased, $1 will be donated to BGCSNV.

The club programmes and services promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence.

(Source: IANS )