News |  10 Jun 2017 18:24 |  By RnMTeam

Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik felicitated by New Zealand Prime Minister

MUMBAI: Bollywood music composer Amaal Mallik and his singer brother Armaan Malik were felicitated by the Honourable Prime Minister of New Zealand, Bill English as young achievers from India at a glittering ceremony hosted by the local weekly newspaper the ‘Indian Weekender’. The event was organised to honour trailblazers from Kiwi Indian Community.

Indian Minister of state for External Affairs V.K Singh and Indian High Commissioner Sanjeev Kohli were other dignitaries present at the event.

 

Amaal dedicated the melodious 'Soch Na Sake' from ‘Airlift’ to Kohli who was responsible for the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait on which 'Airlift' the Bollywood movie was based upon.

An elated Armaan tweeted – “Honoured to receive this #YoungAchievers award from the Hon. @pmbillenglish alongside @AmaalMallik. Thank u NZ for being SO good to me!” (sic)

Both Amaal and Armaan are currently enjoying the adulation and love being showered upon them in Kiwi Land. Amaal is gearing up for his next movie, ‘Mubarakan’ starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

 

