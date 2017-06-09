RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jun 2017 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

Sigrid recruits DJ and producer Cedric Gervais to remix her single 'Don't Kill My Vibe'

MUMBAI: Norwegian singer/songwriter Sigrid enlists Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais to remix her debut single, ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’. Cedric’s version of the track joins previous renditions from Gryffin and Jack Garratt.

Cedric’s remix gives ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ a new dancefloor perspective. Built around Sigrid’s strong vocals, Cedric’s rework features hard-hitting percussion and melodic synth patterns.

The original of ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ has achieved almost 15 million Spotify plays to date. A solid example of Sigrid’s songwriting style, her anthemic debut became BBC Radio 1’s ‘Hottest Record in The World’ and continues to gain momentum online. Additionally, the Norwegian singer/songwriter released her 4-track EP titled ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’, adding to her newfound success.

French DJ and producer Cedric Gervais launched himself into the mainstream in 2013, with his smart rework of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Summertime Sadness’. One of his most notable tracks to date, it has amassed over 222 million Spotify plays and hit #1 on the UK Dance Charts. Additionally, the remix gained Cedric a coveted Grammy Award for ‘Best Remix’. Cedric’s rework of ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ preludes his upcoming new single, ‘Somebody New’ featuring British vocalist Liza Owen. Cedric’s new track is due for release on 23 June via Island Records.

After making her mark at this year’s ‘The Great Escape’, Sigrid is gearing up for a string of live dates this summer, which include a debut appearance at Glastonbury. Armed with a distinct vocal prowess and songwriting ability, Sigrid is ready to make her mark on the international music scene.

