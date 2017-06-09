RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jun 2017 16:10 |  By RnMTeam

PLAY: The music, fashion and art festival announces lineup

MUMBAI: PLAY, isn’t the name enough to occupy you? A unique fashion, art and music festival blending the best of all, where there will be top-notch music acts from the country along with renowned artists, fashion designers showcasing their collections in the backdrop of the country. On 24 June 2017, Kolkata will witness a brand new all-day long thrilling affair at the magnificent The Vedic Village.

And, here comes the artists’ line-up for two stages. There will be Monophonik, Madboy Mink, Miss V, Shft and Likwid, and Kohra who has been developing a new subculture of underground dance music in India for quite some time now. PLAY fest is also bringing together artists and designers such as Ram Indranil Kamath, Kristy de Cunha, Arifa Akhtar, Ken Ferns, and Onseed Collective.

The ideology behind PLAY is to bring together people and create a community comprising of artists, musicians, designers, and giving equal importance to one’s social duties and responsibilities. PLAY is also featuring a community-based project where every VIP joins as a PLAYmate to experience the amalgamation of fashion and music.

Celebrating the seasons headliner musicians and most fashionable resort wear designers, all day long music and fashion festival will witness pre-parties, night outs with the team PLAY along with the VIPs, use of recycled and up-cycled products, Admire art and installations by R.I. Kamath and Onseed Art Collective, and more.

Presented by Johnnie Walker, the invites can be collected from Phoenix, What’s in D Name, Preach, Burnt Garlic, Skulpt Gym, by 15 June 2017.

Entry by invitation only and for 21years and above. The travel partner GKOL will provide bus pickups and drops to the venue as a venture against drinking and driving.

Gear up to beat the heat at this one of a kind weekend getaway PLAY Fest.

