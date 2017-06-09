RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jun 2017

Katy Perry accuses Taylor Swift of 'character assassination'

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has lashed out at Taylor Swift, accusing her of character assassination.

Perry, who opened up about their feud for the first time on TV host James Corden's show last week, has now gone into more detail about their past by cursing Swift's popular single ‘Bad blood’, reports mirror.co.uk.

"Well, James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe. No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two and the truth," Perry told NME magazine.

She added that she wishes she could "turn the other cheek", but said she lets things get to her.

Perry then went on to quote Swift when she accused Kanye West and Kim Kardashian of "character assassination" last year following the fall-out over the rapper's ‘Famous’ track.

"I'm not Buddha -- things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That's so messed up," she added.

(Source: IANS)

