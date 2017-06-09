RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jun 2017 14:47 |  By RnMTeam

JLo 'completely delusional right now'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has reportedly refused to believe that her boyfriend, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, cheated on her with a model named Lauren Hunter.

"Jennifer is completely delusional right now," a friend of Lopez told radaronline.com.

The source said Lopez "reached out to her friends after the news of Alex and his mistress broke."

"She wanted to make sure to tell all of her friends not to believe any of the stories that they are reading right now," the source added.

It has been further claimed that the 47-year-old singer believed that some jealous friends were planning to "sabotage my happiness."

"She is so blinded by love that she will believe anything that he tells her right now," the source said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez Lauren Hunter
Related news
News | 06 Jun 2017

JLo forces beau to fire female staffers

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez reportedly forced her beau Alex Rodriguez to fire attractive female staffers because she didn't want beautiful women around him.

read more
News | 26 May 2017

JLo, Backstreet Boys to perform in Vegas despite terror threats

MUMBAI: Singers Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and the musical band Backstreet Boys will perform here despite terror threats.

read more
News | 04 May 2017

Drake's rep slams Brussaux's paternity accusation

MUMBAI: Retired porn star Sophie Brussaux says she's three and a half months pregnant after having "sexual hangouts" with rapper Drake in Amsterdam. Drake's representative says the accusations may not be true, questioning her character and background.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2017

Chris Brown's documentary to come out in June

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown's documentary 'Welcome To My Life' will release in cinemas in June. The 27-year-old will share his side of the story in 'Welcome To My Life', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2017

JLo introduces Rodriguez to her mother

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has introduced her beau Dominican-American former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez to her mother, thereby taking their relationship a step forward.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tenders invited for agency to evaluate MIB schemes in information, broadcasting and films

NEW DELHI: Offers have been invited by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for evaluation oread more

News
BARC Week 22: 9XM pushes back B4U Music

MUMBAI: Week 22 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a noread more

News
Big FM's RJ Siddharth takes a ride on the folk music highway
, ,

MUMBAI: In classical times, radio presented limited content to the listeners, whereas, today radiread more

Press Releases
Radio City's 'City Ka Darbaar' an initiative to make Delhi ka Kona Kona Behtar

MUMBAI: Radio City has launched a unique platform to connect the citizens of Delhi with the recenread more

News
Highlights of the 17th PALM Expo

MUMBAI: The three-day PALM Conference and Seminar Programme 2017 from 1-3 June encompassed highlread more

top# 5 articles

1
EMI Records India's artist Yash Narvekar is ready to take on Bollywood

MUMBAI: Ever since the leading Music Label, Universal Music Group collaborated with renowned Bollywood director Mohit Suri to launch EMI Records...read more

2
David Guetta and Justin Bieber release '2U'

MUMBAI: No stranger to mega-collaborations, David Guetta has teamed up with an international icon and Def Jam Recordings superstar Justin Bieber for...read more

3
Sigrid recruits DJ and producer Cedric Gervais to remix her single 'Don't Kill My Vibe'

MUMBAI: Norwegian singer/songwriter Sigrid enlists Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais to remix her debut single, ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’. Cedric’s...read more

4
CID and Ceelo Green team up on inspirational summer anthem 'Believer'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winners, CID and CeeLo Green team up to bring you their brand new infectious, inspirational summer anthem, 'Believer' - out now...read more

5
NCPA's Band Baja series to feature Samarpan

MUMBAI: Band Baja is a new series promoting young collaborations going beyond the set boundaries of musical genres and traditions, especially by and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group