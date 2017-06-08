RadioandMusic
Shankar Mahadevan on Radio City's 'Gig City Season 2'

MUMBAI: Shankar Mahadevan is all set to take over the Radio City for ‘Gig City Season 2’ on 9 June, 6 pm onwards. Shankar Mahadevan will render folk songs that represent india with ‘My Country My Music’, handpicked by him especially for radio city listeners.

RJ Sajil, one of the most popular RJ’s on Indian radio will be hosting the show. He will also share some interesting facts about Shankar mahadevan during the show.

“Gig City Season 2, India’s first Live Radio concert is a trend-setting concept. Performing live for an audience of 5.25 crore is an unheard of feat! I have sung in studios, live and even impromptu, but the idea of ‘Aap Jahan Concert Wahan’ is amazing. Radio City really rocked it with this one. Hence I'm back again this season with ‘My Country My Music’ - India's first world music folk act,” said Shankar Mahadevan about his performance.

