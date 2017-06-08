RadioandMusic
News |  08 Jun 2017 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Phil Collins in hospital after fall

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter Phil Collins was rushed to hospital after falling on the way to a toilet at a hotel here.

The 66-year-old, who is "recovering well", reportedly tripped over a step in his hotel bedroom on Wednesday following a performance at the Royal Albert Hall, leaving him with a gash in his forehead. He has postponed two of his London shows, reports independent.co.uk.

An ambulance transported Collins to a London hospital where it is believed he underwent a surgery. An official statement was released on the 'In the Air Tonight' singer's Facebook page informing fans about postponement of the shows.

It read: "Phil suffers from ‘drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well.

"Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return."

For those with tickets, Collins' Royal Albert Hall shows will be rearranged for November 26-27 this year.

(Source: IANS )

