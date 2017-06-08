Javed Ali gets emotional after parents' surprise visit

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali got emotional when his parents paid a surprise visit on the set of popular children singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6'.

"This was one of the best surprises of my life. It is indeed an emotional moment. I owe my success to Allah and my parents who have sacrificed so much to get me where I am," Ali, known for songs like ‘Kun faaya’ and ‘Deewana kar raha’, said.

During their visit on the Zee TV show, Ali's parents said that they had been through various ups and downs in life.

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is seen as a mentor on the show alongside Ali and Himesh Reshammiya, said: "Javed Ali is a priceless gem of our industry. After hearing his inspiring story, I hope our industry gets more singers like him."

Himesh said: "Javed, you are an inspiration to everyone all over the nation. Your humility and simplicity says a lot about your down-to-earth personality. With your kind of talent, you have a long long way to go. Your parents' heartfelt blessings are always with you".

Ali's parents will appear on the show on Saturday.

(Source:IANS )