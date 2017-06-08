RadioandMusic
News |  08 Jun 2017 11:28

I was an unfortunate looking kid: Ed Sheeran

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has poked fun at himself and called himself an "unfortunate looking kid".

He said so during ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with comedian-actor James Corden for his TV show ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’.

"I was so nervous about coming on this show because I couldn't see what was funny about me singing my songs. As soon as I took out my guitar, it was funny," Sheeran said on the show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"As a person I can have conversation and be personable, but musically if you stand me there with a microphone (without a guitar) I feel a bit naked but I've been glued to this guitar since I was like 11.

"It was just a way if it ever feels awkward I just take out my guitar. I was quite an unfortunate looking kid and I feel like God looked down on me and thought you need help getting laid mate," he added.

(Source: IANS)

