News |  07 Jun 2017 14:36 |  By RnMTeam

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a true Rockstar

MUMBAI: The ‘Dheere Dheere Se’ singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, a trendsetter of Indian music industry, recently sponsored a boy’s music lessons.

He recently encountered a boy in his vicinity who wanted to pursue music but could not afford to pay the high amount of fee.

Singh personal went on to meet this boy with interest in classical and folk music. He met his family too and decided to sponsor his music education.

Honey Singh has a huge fan following and has always been loved by the audience, as the singer has always had something new to offer with each song.

Yo Yo is currently spending a dedicated amount of time composing his upcoming project.

