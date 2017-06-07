RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Jun 2017 15:19 |  By RnMTeam

Swift's mother approves her relationship with Alwyn

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift reportedly introduced her rumoured new boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, to her family in Nashville, and her mother has approved their relationship.

"(Swift) took Joe to her mom's house this weekend in Tennessee and her mom already loves Joe," a source told hollywoodlife.com.

"After a mellow weekend in Nashville, Taylor and Joe hopped back on her jet on Monday, for the third time in about five days, and are continuing their romantic vacation elsewhere."

"Taylor‘s mom is super sweet, loving and supportive of her daughter, so it was easy for her to like Joe who, she thinks, is a real gentlemen. She totally approves of their relationship," the source added.

(Source: IANS )

Tags
Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn
Related news
News | 06 Jun 2017

Taylor Swift house-hunting in London

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift's relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn seems to be getting serious. She is reportedly keen to buy a property in his hometown - Chelsea.

read more
News | 05 Jun 2017

Taylor Swift's coffee date with new beau

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift looked smitten with Joe Alwyn as she enjoyed a coffee date with the actor in her hometown Nashville, Tennessee, Los Angeles. In some photographs, Swift and Alwyn can be seen enjoying morning coffee from a balcony on 3 June, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2017

Taylor Swift scores small win in groping case

MUMBAI: A judge has ruled against David Mueller, the radio DJ who allegedly groped singer Taylor Swift, and his claims of slander in an ongoing court battle with the pop star. A Colorado court public information officer confirmed the news on Wednesday, usmagazine.com.

read more
News | 30 May 2017

Kim has not spoken to Taylor Swift since their spat

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has not spoken to singer Taylor Swift since their infamous row over rapper Kanye Wests lyrics. Kim, 36, made the confession on Andy Cohen's ‘Watch What Happens Live’ TV show on Sunday night, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 29 May 2017

Zayn 'regrets' working with Swift

MUMBAI: Former One Direction star Zayn Malik reportedly regrets doing a duet with singer Taylor Swift on ‘I don't wanna live forever’.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Red FM partners with Inclusive India Campaign

MUMBAI: Red FM is very proud to announce their new partnership with the Inclusive India Campaign.read more

Press Releases
The Orchard expands its reach in global distribution combination

MUMBAI: The Orchard is broadening its global leadership in music, video and film distribution thrread more

Press Releases
Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi become a part of 'Chaar Bottle Roz Ka'
, ,

MUMBAI:  The Bollywood superstars Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi were spotted in the busy strread more

Press Releases
Big FM concludes the largest painting drive for kids on World Environment Day
,

MUMBAI: Big FM, successfully concluded the Third season of its national painting drive on the ocread more

Press Releases
India at MIDEM 2017

MUMBAI: MIDEM, that is taking place in Cannes, France from 6 - 9 June 2017 - is a leading internaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Yo Yo Honey Singh is a true Rockstar

MUMBAI: The ‘Dheere Dheere Se’ singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, a trendsetter of Indian music industry, recently sponsored a boy’s music lessons. He...read more

2
Grande, Demi Lovato send out prayers, love to London

MUMBAI: Singers like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas have sent prayers and messages of love to London after terror struck the city. "Praying...read more

3
Ankita Joshi to perform at 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: Ankita Joshi a young but talented vocalist gifted with a mellifluous and powerful voice to perform in ‘SurSagar’ (A rising star every month)...read more

4
'Over the rainbow' released as single to benefit Manchester victims

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has released ‘Over the rainbow’ as a single to benefit victims of the Manchester attack. The track is now available on...read more

5
Grande visits Manchester terror attack victims in hospital

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande paid a surprise visit to a hospital to meet some of the young fans, who were injured in last week's Manchester terror...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group