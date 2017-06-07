Swift's mother approves her relationship with Alwyn

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift reportedly introduced her rumoured new boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, to her family in Nashville, and her mother has approved their relationship.

"(Swift) took Joe to her mom's house this weekend in Tennessee and her mom already loves Joe," a source told hollywoodlife.com.

"After a mellow weekend in Nashville, Taylor and Joe hopped back on her jet on Monday, for the third time in about five days, and are continuing their romantic vacation elsewhere."

"Taylor‘s mom is super sweet, loving and supportive of her daughter, so it was easy for her to like Joe who, she thinks, is a real gentlemen. She totally approves of their relationship," the source added.

(Source: IANS )