RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Jun 2017 19:13 |  By RnMTeam

Salim-Sulaiman to compose music for 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

MUMBAI: Salim- Sulaiman just confirmed that they will be giving music to the film based on former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. Singh’s character will be essayed by Anupam Kher.

The one half of the music composer duo Sulaiman took to his twitter account to announce the same. Check the post here -

The film is based on Sanjaya Barus book, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ which was published in 2014. It is being directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and produced by Ashoke Mehta and Sunil Bohra. The film will release in winter 2018.

Tags
Sulaiman Merchant Salim Merchant The Accidental Prime Minister Anupam Kher Sanjaya Barus Vijay Ratnakar Gutte Ashoke Mehta Sunil Bohra
Related news
News | 25 May 2017

Don't let negativity of few win: Anupam Kher to Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: After Sonu Nigam quit Twitter, veteran actor Anupam Kher asked the singer not to get affected by the negativity of a few people.

read more
News | 19 May 2017

I'm a huge fan of Justin Bieber: Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Salim Merchant says he is a huge fan of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and had a great time at his concert here earlier this month.

read more
News | 02 May 2017

Sunidhi Chauhan and husband Hitesh Sonik create music on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: After Salim-Sulaiman and Benny Dayal, Sunidhi Chauhan and her husband Hitesh Sonik had a gala time on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show last week. The episode will be aired soon.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2017

Salim Merchant debuts as an RJ on Big FM

MUMBAI: Bollywood's singer-composer Salim Merchant, one-half of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, will be hosting a show on Big FM from mid-May titled ‘#Salim'. The show will be aired in a prime time band, in existing and new launched Hindi stations of Big FM.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2017

Preety Bhalla collaborates with Israeli artist Ilana Segev on 'Sha La La'

MUMBAI: A versatile singer and musician Preety Bhalla, who has established herself in the Sufi and Devotional genre of music, launched her new pop single 'Sha La La' in collaboration with Israeli artist, Ilana Segev, exclusively on Hungama.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Highlights of the 17th PALM Expo

MUMBAI: The three-day PALM Conference and Seminar Programme 2017 from 1-3 June encompassed highlread more

Press Releases
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival to air live on Red Bull TV

MUMBAI: An iconic staple of the American music festival scene, Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival tread more

Press Releases
Red FM partners with Inclusive India Campaign

MUMBAI: Red FM is very proud to announce their new partnership with the Inclusive India Campaign.read more

Press Releases
The Orchard expands its reach in global distribution combination

MUMBAI: The Orchard is broadening its global leadership in music, video and film distribution thrread more

Press Releases
Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi become a part of 'Chaar Bottle Roz Ka'
, ,

MUMBAI:  The Bollywood superstars Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi were spotted in the busy strread more

top# 5 articles

1
Broadway musical on Cher's life to come in 2018

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Cher has announced that a musical on her life is all set to hit the Broadway in 2018. Cher made the announcement on Twitter on...read more

2
Swift's mother approves her relationship with Alwyn

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift reportedly introduced her rumoured new boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, to her family in Nashville, and her mother has...read more

3
I was an unfortunate looking kid: Ed Sheeran

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has poked fun at himself and called himself an "unfortunate looking kid". He said so during ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with...read more

4
Noel Gallagher 'donates' song profits to Manchester victims

MUMBAI: Singer Noel Gallagher has reportedly donated all profits from Oasis hit single ‘Don't look back in anger’ to charity for victims affected by...read more

5
Yo Yo Honey Singh is a true Rockstar

MUMBAI: The ‘Dheere Dheere Se’ singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, a trendsetter of Indian music industry, recently sponsored a boy’s music lessons. He...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group