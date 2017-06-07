Salim-Sulaiman to compose music for 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

MUMBAI: Salim- Sulaiman just confirmed that they will be giving music to the film based on former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. Singh’s character will be essayed by Anupam Kher.

The one half of the music composer duo Sulaiman took to his twitter account to announce the same. Check the post here -

Super excited to work on the #AccidentalPrimeMinister https://t.co/TMI9IHyGqE — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) June 7, 2017

The film is based on Sanjaya Barus book, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ which was published in 2014. It is being directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and produced by Ashoke Mehta and Sunil Bohra. The film will release in winter 2018.