News |  07 Jun 2017 14:47 |  By RnMTeam

Kesha denied a hug by Jerry Seinfeld

MUMBAI :Singer Kesha felt embarrassed when comedian Jerry Seinfeld denied her a hug three times.

Kesha and Seinfeld ran into each other on the red carpet for the David Lynch Foundation's National Night of Laughter and Song on Monday night here, reports variety.com.

She asked Seinfeld for a hug while he was giving an interview. She introduced herself saying, "I'm Kesha, I love you so much. Can I give you a hug?"

"No, thanks," the comedian responded, twice.

But Kesha didn't give up that easily. She tried asking again saying: "Please? A little one?" Seinfeld said: "Yeah, no thanks."

In a funny way, he then said: "I don't know who that was."

(Source: IANS)

